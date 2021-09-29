Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Medication Management System Market | Major Key Players – GE, BD, Allscripts, Cerner, NEXUS | Foreseen Till 2028

Global Medication Management System Market Synopsis:

The Global Medication Management System Market is growing with the CAGR of 14.54% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Medication Management System is a professional and wide-ranging report containing Market parameters about the Healthcare industry. The report pinpoints on the leading Market competitors with explaining company profile depending on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the Market internationally. The Market data provided in the report helps to discover diverse Market opportunities present worldwide for Healthcare industry.

A per the market report analysis, Comprehensive Medication Management Services refer to sustained medication therapy management system where pharmacists conduct comprehensive medication reviews. The conduction of these reviews is done by looking for any contraindications, unnecessary medications and other ways to enhance the care from a pharmaceutical care point of view. These management systems assist in ensuring the tracking and validation of the medication administered to patients during points of care.

Major key factors driving the growth of the Global Medication Management System Market are rise in investment by hospitals to enhance workflow, rapid growth in the number of prescriptions across the globe and rising need to reduce medication errors, growing adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, increasing adoption of automated solutions in workflow management due to large burden on pharmacists and surge in investment by hospitals in order to purchase new software for efficient management of healthcare process. In addition, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of the advanced systems and lack of awareness about medication management systems especially in developing nations are factors expected to obstruct the medication management system market growth.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America dominates the Medication Management System Market because of the high awareness about new technologies, lack of primary care physicians and presence of a large number of small- and medium-scale players in the region. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the improving infrastructure and healthcare facilities, presence of a large patient pool, rise in healthcare expenditure and growing number of hospitals in the region.

Global Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ARxIUM BD Cerner Corporation GE Healthcare McKesson Corporation Medication Management Systems Omnicell Inc Talyst, LLC QuadraMed Affinity Corporation Siemens Healthcare Private Limited Optum, Inc Medical Information Technology, Inc BIQHS Wiegand AG NEXUS AG Genoa Cardinal Health and More…………..

Global Medication Management System Market Segmentation:

Software Segmentation:

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support System Solutions

Medication Administration Software

Inventory Management Software

Other

Mode of Delivery Segmentation:

On Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

End-Use Segmentation:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Other

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Medication Management System Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Medication Management System including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Medication Management System Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Medication Management System Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Medication Management System Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Medication Management System Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Medication Management System Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Medication Management System Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Medication Management System Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Medication Management System Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

