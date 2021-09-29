Molecular Modelling Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Players (Cresset, Dassault Systèmes, Rosa, QIAGEN) | Forecasts 2021-2028

Overview of Global Molecular Modelling Market:

The Global Molecular Modelling Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.43% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,244.69 million by 2028.

According to market research study, Molecular modelling refers to a technique which is utilized for drug designing process. It assists in describing the generation or manipulation, three- dimensional structures of molecules and physic-chemical properties. They help in studying the structures and behavior of molecules. They are also deployed for computational biology and material science. Various computerized techniques are adopted to analyze the biological and molecular property.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Molecular Modelling Market are increasing investment by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research and development, increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and infections and ongoing technological advancement and development, increasing geriatric population, growth in awareness regarding diseases and treatments among people research and development activities, enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Global Molecular Modelling Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product, the molecular modelling market is segmented into software and services.

Based on the Approach, the molecular modelling market is segmented into molecular mechanics approach and quantum chemistry approach.

Based on the Application, the molecular modelling market is segmented into drug development, drug discovery and others.

Based on the End-User, the molecular modelling market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research centers and academic institutions and others.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the molecular modelling market due to the several collaborations undertaken by prominent market players for increasing the research and development activities and high medical standards. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising presence of contract research organizations, unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards and surge in healthcare IT spending in the region.

Global Key Vendors:

Cresset Schrödinger, LLC Optibrium, Ltd BioSolveIT GmbH Simulations Plus Chemical Computing Group ULC Certara, L.P OpenEye Scientific Software Dassault Systèmes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Indigo Instruments Advanced Chemistry Development Physiomics Plc Genedata AG Rosa & Co., LLC Bioinformatics Bruker Biomax Informatics AG QIAGEN

