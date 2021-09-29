A Spotlight on Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market 2021-2027 | Profiling Top Key Players – J&J, Carl Zeiss, Novartis, Allergan

Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Overview:

The Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market is expected to USD 48.36 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to the market research study, Ophthalmic Medical Devices mainly deal in the treatment of eye related disorder with the laser technology. Drugs are being used to detect certain ocular malformation in the eyes.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market are rapid growth in the number of geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing eye disorders, increasing investment in research and development.

The Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Devices, Drug, Delivery Type and End-Use. Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

On the basis of Devices, market is segmented into surgical devices, diagnostics & monitoring devices and vision care.

Based on the drug, the Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is segmented into glaucoma drugs, retinal disorder drugs, dry eye drugs, allergic conjunctivitis and inflammation drugs and other drugs.

Based on the Delivery Type, ophthalmology drugs & devices market has been segmented into capsules & tablets, gels, eye drops, eye ointment and eye solutions.

Based on the End-Use, ophthalmology drugs & devices market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in ophthalmology drugs & devices market due to the presence of healthcare facilities and increasing geriatric population in the region while the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising prevalence of eye disorder and diabetes in the geriatric population.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market: Carl Zeiss AG, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biotech, VisionCare, Inc., Akorn, Incorporated, Bayer AG, Acucela Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nicox, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and IRIDEX Corporation and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2027

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2027

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Forecasts 2021-2027

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

