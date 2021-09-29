Whole Exome Sequencing Market 2021-2028 Know About Growth Rate, Trends, Segmentation and Key Players – llumina, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Agilent

Overview of the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market:

The Market dynamics study of an influential Whole Exome Sequencing Market report demonstrates the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the coming years and the positive revenue forecasts in the years ahead. Important industry trends, Market size, Market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the industry analysis report. It also studies the key Markets and mentions the different regions i.e. the topographical spread of the business. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The large scale Whole Exome Sequencing Market report helps business in knowing its Market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products.

The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market is growing with the CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Exome Sequencing refers to a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome. This technique consists of selecting of the sub-set of DNA that encodes proteins or exons followed by sequencing of the exonic DNA via high-throughput DNA sequencing methods. Exome sequencing is utilized in the identification of genetic variants responsible for diseases including miller syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market are rapid growth in the number of research and development activities to enhance scientific applications, growing rate of research and development activities in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing and surge in demand for personalized medicine.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Based on the Products and Services, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into products, systems, kits, services, sequencing services, data analysis services and others. Kits are further segmented into DNA fragmentation end repair, A-tailing and size selection, library preparation kits and target enrichment kits.

Based on the Technology, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing and others.

Based on the Applications, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into diagnostics, cancer, drug discovery and development and others.

Based on the End-User, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into research center, academic and government institutions, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America dominates the whole exome sequencing market because of the increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, high demand for targeted and personalized medicine, aging population and favorable government initiatives in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the government funding and large numbers of conferences related to the whole exome sequencing technique in the region.

Major Key Players:

llumina, Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc Roche NimbleGen, Inc Agilent Technologies Beijing Genomics Institute Eurofins Genomics, Inc Sengenics GENEWIZ, Inc Knome, Inc Macrogen, Inc Ambry Genetics Merck KGaA Quantum Biosystems Trace Genomics, Inc ALLSEQ, INC Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc MicroGen Diagnostics

Under competitive Market share evaluation, it suggests that key players dominate the operations in the industry attributable to their strong geographical reach and huge production facilities. Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the Market. It is helpful in finding out the size of the Market for specific products. These major players operating in this Market are in strong competition in terms of technology, innovation, product development, and product pricing. The Market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products.

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market

1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Overview

2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028

4 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Whole Exome Sequencing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

