Aquaculture Healthcare Market Analysis including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2020 to 2027

Global Aquaculture Healthcare Market, By Product Type (Vaccines, Drugs and Medicated Feed Additives), Infection (Fungal Infections, Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections and Parasitic Infections), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral and Topical), Species (Crustaceans and Fishes), Distribution Channel (Retail/Aqua Stores, Online Stores and Distributor), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Market Analysis and Insights of Global Aquaculture Healthcare Market

Global aquaculture healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,229.30 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.74% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand of fish protein among the population has resulted in driving the aquaculture healthcare market.

The major players covered in the aquaculture healthcare market report are Benchmark Holdings Plc., Alltech, Elanco, Bayer CropScience Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Virbac S.A., ADM, Pfizer, Inc., AKVA group, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Arcadia Biosciences, Mologic, Cellana Inc., Innovafeed., Kepley BioSystems Inc., Secure Harvests Limited, genedrive plc, Calysta, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Aquaculture Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Aquaculture healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to aquaculture healthcare market.

In August 2018, AKVA group introduced the concept of delivery of feed in the name of a flexible feed, which would allow farmers to send and feed the beast to any cage, making it easier to use different types and sizes of feeds. With this, the company has improved its image in the market.

Aquaculture is also called fish farming. Aquaculture is mainly a practice of rearing aquatic animals such as crustaceans and fishes under favourable conditions for rearing. Aquaculture is also subjected to various infectious diseases under poor quality nutrients and water. Breeding and rearing of aquatic animals with control over animal diseases is the main aim of aquaculture healthcare.

The growth of diseases and parasites in aquaculture animals such as fishes and crustaceans is the main driver for the aquaculture healthcare market. An increase in research and development in the aquaculture field for advancement in healthcare measure is the main opportunity for the aquaculture healthcare market.

Disinclination to farmed fishes is a challenge for the aquaculture healthcare market. However, lack of knowledge of diseases related to aquatic animals and the growth of antibiotic resistance due to widespread use is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This aquaculture healthcare market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Aquaculture Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Aquaculture healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, infection, route of administration, species and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into vaccines, drugs and medicated feed additives. Vaccines are further sub-segmented into killed inactivated vaccines and modified live vaccines. Drug is further sub-segmented into anti-inflammatory, parasiticides and anti-infectives. Medicated feed additives are further segmented into prebiotics and probiotics, enzymes, hormones, antibiotics, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and amino acids.

Based on infection, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into fungal infections, viral infections, bacterial infections and parasitic infections.

Aquaculture healthcare market is also segmented on basis of route of administration, into injectable, oral and topical.

On the basis of species, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into crustaceans and fishes. Crustaceans are further segmented into shrimps and prawns. Fishes is further sub-segmented into marine species, freshwater species and diadromous species.

Based on distribution channel, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into retail/aqua stores, online stores and distributors.

Aquaculture Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis

Aquaculture healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, infection, route of administration, species and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the aquaculture healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the aquaculture healthcare market. Increasing awareness about importance of aquaculture healthcare is boosting the aquaculture healthcare market in the country. Increased research and development funding is also propelling the aquaculture healthcare market growth in the region. The market in Europe is expected to exhibit a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2028 due to demand of fish protein and salmon aquaculture market. Advanced rearing techniques of aquatic animals are also expected to grow the market.

The country section of the aquaculture healthcare market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Aquaculture healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for aquaculture healthcare market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the aquaculture healthcare market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

