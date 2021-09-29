Small Drones Market Trends, Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Key Players and Forecast 2028

Small Drones Market research report help business or organization in every sphere of trade to take better decisions, to respond the toughest business questions, and reduce the risk of failure. Global market analysis report serves a lot for the business and gives solution for the toughest business questions. This report contains a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis.

Market Scenario

The small drones market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.42% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on small drones market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the use of UAVs to combat terrorism is escalating the growth of small drones market.

A small drone, as the name refers, is a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) that is small enough to be man-portable. Small drones are of broad range starting from micro air vehicles to man-portable UAVs that can be carried and initiated like an infantry man-portable air-defense system.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the small drones market is segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid or transitional.

On the basis of application, the small drones market is segmented into military, civil and commercial, homeland security, and consumer. Military is further sub segmented into Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), battle damage management. Civil and commercial is further sub segmented into precision agriculture, remote sensing, inspection monitoring, photography and film production, surveying and mapping, product delivery, wildlife research and preservation, scientific research, media coverage. Homeland security is further sub segmented into Border Management, Traffic Monitoring, Fire Fighting and Disaster Management, Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue, Maritime Security. Consumer is further sub segmented into prosumer and hobbyist or DIY

On the basis of MTOW, the small drones market is segmented into <5 kilograms, 5-25 kilograms, 25-150 kilograms.

On the basis of payload, the small drones market is segmented into cameras, CBRN sensors, electronic intelligence, and UAV radar. Cameras is further sub segmented into high-resolution cameras, multispectral cameras, hyperspectral cameras, thermal cameras, EO or IR cameras. UAV radar is further sub segmented into synthetic aperture radar (SAR), active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

On the basis of power source, the small drones market is segmented into lithium-ion, solar cells, hybrid cells, fuel cells

The major players covered in the Small Drones market report are:

The major players covered in the small drones market report are Skycatch Inc, Airbus S.A.S., L3 WESCAM, Sci Aero Group, UAV Factory, Danish Aviation Systems Aps, C-Astral d.o.o, Trek Aerospace, Inc, YUNEEC, Boeing., Thales Group, Parrot Drones SAS, Aeryon Labs, DJI, 3DR., Kespry Inc., Textron Inc., Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems., Elbit Systems Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Small Drones market, by Type

Chapter 5 Small Drones market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Small Drones market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Small Drones market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Small Drones market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Small Drones market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Small Drones market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Small Drones market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Small Drones market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

