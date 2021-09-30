Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | TauRx Therapeutics, Alector, Neurimmune, Biogen and Others.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or frontotemporal degenerations refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The nerve cell damage caused by frontotemporal dementia leads to loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.

DelveInsight’s, “Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Insights, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Some of the Frontotemporal dementia companies are:

TauRx Therapeutics.

Alector

Neurimmune/ Biogen

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Frontotemporal dementia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Frontotemporal dementia Drugs Covered:

LMTX

AL001

NI205

And Many Others.

Frontotemporal Dementia of pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Frontotemporal Dementia treatment.

treatment. Frontotemporal Dementia key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Frontotemporal Dementia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Frontotemporal Dementia Key Questions

What are the current options for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia ?

? How many Frontotemporal Dementia emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Frontotemporal Dementia market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Frontotemporal Dementia therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Frontotemporal Dementia and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia?

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Frontotemporal Dementia: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Frontotemporal Dementia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

Frontotemporal Dementia Collaboration Deals

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

AL001: Alector Inc.

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

PR006: Prevail Therapeutics

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Frontotemporal Dementia Key Companies

Frontotemporal Dementia Key Products

Frontotemporal Dementia- Unmet Needs

Frontotemporal Dementia- Market Drivers and Barriers

Frontotemporal Dementia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Frontotemporal Dementia Analyst Views

Frontotemporal Dementia Key Companies

Appendix

