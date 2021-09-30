Singapore Healthcare Outlook Report by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s “Singapore Healthcare Outlook Report, 2020” report provides comprehensive insights about healthcare scenario, regulatory policies and reimbursement landscape in Singapore. The report also identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic and healthcare infrastructure of the country. Along with this the report also provides a brief look into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Singapore.

Key Singapore Healthcare Players:

ISEC Healthcare

Singapore O&G

Cordlife Group

UG Healthcare Corporation

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Attune Technologies

DocDoc

Healthway Medical Corp

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/singapore-healthcare-outlook-report

Singapore Healthcare Report Highlights:

Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets

An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, covering the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market

Singapore Healthcare Outlook:

Singapore officially the Republic of Singapore, is a sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia with 5.70 million people, distributed on a territory of 709 square kilometers. In 2018, GDP growth for Singapore was 3.4 %. Singapore’s development over the past decades has been remarkable. The World Health Organisation ranks Singapore’s healthcare system as 6th overall in the world in its World Health Report. Between 2009 and 2016, the government’s share of health expenditures increased from about 32 percent to 41 percent due to increased public subsidies, which are intended to help reduce out-of-pocket costs. In terms of healthcare, the Singapore government is executing various policies which will transform the pharmaceutical and medical device industry of the country in the near future. Subsidies & financing schemes such as MediShield Life, CareShield Life, MediSave, CHAS and ElderShield benefits the healthcare landscape of the country.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Singapore at a Glance Executive Summary Assessment Market Access Singapore PESTLE Analysis Driver and Barriers Appendix References DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

