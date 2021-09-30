Diabetic Neuropathy Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline Drugs, Companies and Competitive Landscape by DelveInsight

Diabetic Neuropathy is a type of nerve damage that can occur if you have diabetes. High blood sugar (glucose) can injure nerves throughout your body. Diabetic neuropathy most often damages nerves in your legs and feet.

Some of Diabetic Neuropathy Facts:

According to the American Diabetes Association, it is estimated that the prevalence of diabetes globally is accounted to be 2.8% or 171 million diabetic patients in 2000

Prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to reach by 4.4% or 366 million patients suffering from diabetes in 2030

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, prevalence of peripheral diabetic neuropathy is noted to be between 6% and 51% in adults depending on various factors which include on age, type of diabetes, glucose control, and duration of diabetes.

Diabetic neuropathy is a serious diabetes complication that may affect as many as 50% of people with diabetes. But you can often prevent diabetic neuropathy or slow its progress with consistent blood sugar management and a healthy lifestyle.

Diabetic neuropathy Symptoms

There are four main types of diabetic neuropathy. You can have one type or more than one type of neuropathy.

Your symptoms will depend on the type you have and which nerves are affected. Usually, symptoms develop gradually. You may not notice anything is wrong until considerable nerve damage has occurred.

List of Key Companies in the Diabetic Neuropathy Market are:

Abbott

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer.Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Others

Diabetic neuropathy causes

The exact cause of each type of neuropathy is unknown. Researchers think that over time, uncontrolled high blood sugar damages nerves and interferes with their ability to send signals, leading to diabetic neuropathy. High blood sugar also weakens the walls of the small blood vessels (capillaries) that supply the nerves with oxygen and nutrients.

