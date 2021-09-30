Ibuprofen API Market Size Healthy Pick Up in Forecast to 2028 Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Top Players

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Ibuprofen API Market

The ibuprofen API market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.90% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 0.570 billion by 2028.

Competitive Analysis: Global Ibuprofen API Market

The major players covered in the ibuprofen API market report are BASF SE, SI Group, Inc., BIOCAUSE Inc., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Solara, Wellona Pharma, Granules India Limited, LGM Pharma, SALVAVIDAS PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, AZELIS, Anantco Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

