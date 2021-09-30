Ablation Technology Market 2021: Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Top Key Vendors (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Olympus) | Forecast To 2027

Overview of Global Ablation Technology Market:

The Global Ablation Technology Market to USD 8.74 Billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 10.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Ablation Technology Market are rise in the number of cancer and cardiac arrest cases, growth in geriatric population and shift towards minimal and non-invasive procedures. In addition, pain and risk associated with ablation procedures will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Global Ablation Technology Market in the above mentioned forecast period. High cost of ablation process and inflexible regulatory approval process is likely to restrain the growth of the ablation technology market in the above mentioned forecast period.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America dominates the Ablation Technology Market due to rapidly growing elderly population, high adoption rate of ablation devices, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to large population base, growing focus of global market players and the rising prevalence of cancer.

Global Key Vendors:

1 Medtronic,

2 Biosense Webster, Inc

3 St. Jude Medical, Inc

4 Boston Scientific Corporation

5 Angiodynamics, Inc

6 Atricure, Inc

7 Conmed Corporation

8 Olympus Corporation

9 Smith & Nephew

10 Galil Medical Inc

11 Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics

12 PT Medical

13 Biotronik

14 CardioFocus

16 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

17 Estech

18 Auris Health, Inc

19 Imricor

20 OSYPKA MEDICAL and More…………….

Global Ablation Technology Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation:

1 Radiofrequency (Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency Ablators, Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablators And Robotic Catheter Manipulation Systems)

2 Hydrothermal Ablators (Endometrial Hydrothermal Balloon Ablation Devices)

3 Microwave Ablators (Microwave Thermotherapy Devices)

4 Cryoablation Devices (Tissue Contact Probes, Tissue Spray Probes And Epidermal And Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices)

5 Electrical Ablators (Argon Plasma Or Beam Coagulators And Irreversible Electroporation Ablators)

6 Ultrasound Ablators (Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu) Ablators, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (Eswl) Systems And Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound (Mrgfus) Ablators)

7 Laser/Light Ablators (Excimer Laser Ablators And Cold Laser Ablators

Type Segmentation:

1 Radiofrequency Ablation

2 Laser Or Light Ablation

3 Ultrasound Ablation

4 Electrical Ablation

5 Cryoablation

6 Microwave Ablation

7 Hydrothermal Ablation

Application Segmentation:

1 Cardiovascular Disease

2 Ophthalmologic Disease

3 Pain Management

4 Gynaecological Treatment

5 Urological Treatment

6 Orthopaedic Treatment

7 Cosmetic And Aesthetic Surgery

8 Other

Global Ablation Technology Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2027

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2027

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Ablation Technology Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Ablation Technology Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Ablation Technology Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Ablation Technology Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Ablation Technology Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Ablation Technology Market Forecasts 2021-2027

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

