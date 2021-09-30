Buccal Drug Delivery Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Top Key Vendors (GSK, Teva, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi) | Forecast to 2028

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Synopsis:

The Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Buccal drug delivery can be described as a substitute technique for an oral drug delivered in which the drug is administrated through buccal mucosa of oral cavity. The drug is generally placed between the upper gums and cheeks to treat several disease and condition.

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Segmentation:

Based on the Indication, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into pain management, smoking cessation, angina pectoris, cough and others.

Based on the Type, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into non-attached drug delivery systems and bio-adhesive drug delivery systems.

Based on the Design, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into matrix type and reserviour type.

Based on the Dosage Forms, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into solid buccal adhesive dosage forms, semi-solid buccal adhesive dosage forms, liquid buccal adhesive dosage forms. Solid buccal adhesive dosage forms is further sub segmented into buccal tablets, wafers, lozenges. Semi-solid buccal adhesive dosage forms is further sub segmented into gels, buccal patches, and buccal films.

Based on the Drugs, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into oral bioadhesive formulation, sublingual formulation and others.

Based on the End-Users, the buccal drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Cynapsus

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

MedLab

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sanofi

Generex Biotechnology Corp

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Novartis AG

Indivior PLC

Novo Nordisk A/S

NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

Applied Pharma Research

ARDEA BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Buccal Drug Delivery Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Buccal Drug Delivery including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Buccal Drug Delivery Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

