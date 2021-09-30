Cranial Implants Treatment Market: An Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market | Foreseen Till 2028

Overview of Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market:

The Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.70% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to market research study, Cranial Implants are the medical devices that are used in cranioplasty to correct cranial defects. Cranioplasty is the surgical repair of bone defects in the skull.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market are increasing prevalence of brain cancer cases around the globe, increased focus of technological advancements involved in the manufacturing of medical devices, and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies.

Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Product, the global cranial implants treatment market has been divided into non-customized cranial implants and customized cranial implants.

On the basis of Material, the cranial implants treatment market is segmented into ceramic, polymer, and metal.

On the basis of End-User, the cranial implants treatment market is segmented into specialty neurosurgery centers, hospitals, and others.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the cranial implants treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities, increased expenditure for research and development proficiencies, and surge in the prevalence of trauma and brain cancer. APAC on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in awareness about treatment options, increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and rising personal disposable income.

Global Key Vendors:

Braun Melsungen AG Zimmer Biomet Medtronic Ortho Baltic Stryker Tecomet Inc. Attenborough Surgery Skulle Implants Corporation. 3di GmbH KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC. OssDsign AB. Xilloc Medical B.V. KLS Martin Group Medartis AG Medical Devices Business Services Inc. 3DCeram Medartis AG Osteomed evonos GmbH & Co. KG Renishaw

