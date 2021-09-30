Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Digital Mammography Market | Major Key Players – GE, PLANMED OY, FUJIFILM | Foreseen Till 2028

Overview of Global Digital Mammography Market:

The Global Digital Mammography Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Mammography enables the detection of breast cancer and other breast-related diseases. The tests are utilized for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer amongst the women population.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Digital Mammography Market are increase in the programs organized by the authorities and governments related to the diagnosis of breast-related disorders. Furthermore, the growing awareness related to the incidence of breast cancer in women is further anticipated to propel the growth of the Digital Mammography Market. Additionally, the several changes in the lifestyles will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the digital mammography market in the coming years.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the Digital Mammography Market due to the rise in the acceptance of technologically advanced mammography units by diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. Furthermore, the increasing reimbursement coverage by governments and sophisticated health care facilities will further boost the growth of the digital mammography market in the region during the forecast period. APAC is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the digital mammography market due to the rise in the healthcare awareness. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of breast cancer is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital mammography market in the region in the coming years.

Global Key Vendors:

1 PLANMED OY

2 Carestream Health

3 Hologic, Inc

4 FUJIFILM Corporation

5 Siemens

6 General Electric Company

7 Analogic Corporation

8 Konica Minolta, Inc

9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10 AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

11 Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc

12 Micrima Limited

13 Tualatin Imaging

14 Metaltronica S.p.A.

15 SonoCine

16 CMR Naviscan and More……………

Global Digital Mammography Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation:

1 2D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis

2 3D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis

3 CR mammography

4 DR mammography

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Cancer Clinics

3 Gynecology Clinics

4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)

5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Digital Mammography market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Digital Mammography market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Digital Mammography market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Digital Mammography market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Digital Mammography market space?

What are the Digital Mammography market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Mammography market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Digital Mammography market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Digital Mammography market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Digital Mammography market?

Global Digital Mammography Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Digital Mammography Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Digital Mammography Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Digital Mammography Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Digital Mammography Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Digital Mammography Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Digital Mammography Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

