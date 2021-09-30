Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Microphone Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends and Forecasts to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in MEMS Microphone Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and MEMS Microphone industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, MEMS Microphone Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global MEMS microphone market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for rugged MEMS microphones and increasing application of MEMS are the factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global MEMS Microphone Market
MEMS (microelectro-mechanical systems) microphone technology has resulted in the growth of very high performance small microphones. These MEMS microphones usually have high SNR, better sensitivity, less power consumption and applicable in very tiny packages fully compatible with installation procedures for surface mounting. Digital, analog, electret and other are some fo the common types of the MEMS. Mostly two common technologies is used in MEMS capacitive and piezoelectric. After reflow soldering, MEMS microphones show almost no quality change and have outstanding temperature features. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, hearing aids, mobile phones and other.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand of MEMS microphones from smartphones manufacturer will drive the market growth
- Proliferation of piezoelectric microphones for IoT applications will also enhance the growth of this market
- Expanding voice assistant solution will also contribute as a major driver for the market growth
- Growing usage of MEMS microphone in field of healthcare acts as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Continuous variation in the profit margins as the average selling price decreases; this factor will restrain the market growth
- Price erosion of MEMS microphones will also restrict the market growth
- The emergence of advanced applications has increased the incidence of microphone spying which will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global MEMS Microphone Market
By Type
- Digital
- Analog
- Electret
- Others
By SNR
- Very High
- High
- Low
By Technology
- Capacitive
- Piezoelectric
By Application
- Mobile Phones
- Other Consumer Electronics
- IoT & IVR
- Hearing Aids
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Vesper announced the launch of their new digital microphone VM3000 which is specially designed for the Internet of Things devices. These new microphone has the ability to shut out more signal interference as compared to the analog mics so they can be used in from smart speakers to wearables to headphones. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the MEMS microphone market
- In March 2018, Vesper and Unisem announced their partnership so they can develop piezoelectric MEMS microphones. With the help of the Unisem high manufacturing capacity, Vesper will be able to meet the rising demand for the piezoelectric microphone. This partnership will help the company to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position in the market
Competitive Analysis
Global MEMS Microphone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of MEMS Microphone market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in MEMS Microphone market are
Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Vesper Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation., CUI Inc, Knowles Electronics, LLC., AAC Technologies, Goertek, DB Unlimited., New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd., Projects Unlimited, Inc., Sonion., NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Hosiden Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Orbotech Ltd., GMEMS Technologies, Inc., Vesper Technologies, Inc., among others.
The MEMS Microphone market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to MEMS Microphone market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of MEMS Microphone market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new MEMS Microphone market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for MEMS Microphone. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global MEMS Microphone market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global MEMS Microphone market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global MEMS Microphone market by offline distribution channel
- Global MEMS Microphone market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global MEMS Microphone market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed MEMS Microphone market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed MEMS Microphone market in Americas
- Licensed MEMS Microphone market in EMEA
- Licensed MEMS Microphone market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
