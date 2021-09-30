Mobile Biometrics Market 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Biometrics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile Biometrics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile Biometrics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global mobile biometrics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 27.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the large-scale rise in the applications of mobile biometrics as well as the various advancements and development of innovative technology.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Biometrics Market

Mobile biometrics can be defined as the collection of various technologies, components combined together to provide security services and biometric authentication for access and other features. This consists of various software, hardware systems and applications which utilize specialised authentication services. This combination finds its application in various mobile, portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, hand-held displays among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on implementing better security services in mobile devices; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Rising adoption of conducting financial transactions through mobile devices is expected to foster growth of the market

Significant rise in demand for electronic verification solutions; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of government initiatives to promote the usage of biometrics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Apprehension in the adoption of technology due to breach and privacy issues; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of efficiency in difficult environmental conditions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of additional components and software integration for the successful deployment of this technology is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Mobile Biometrics Market

By Component

Hardware Fingerprint Readers Scanners Cameras Others

Software

By Authentication Mode

Single-Factor Authentication Fingerprint Recognition Voice Recognition Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Vein Recognition Retina Scan System Others Signature Recognition Multi-Factor Authentication



By Application

Access Control

Mobile Banking/Payment

Authentication

Others

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Finance & Banking

Travel & Immigration

Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic

Military & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of their 2nd Generation of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. The sensors will provide greater area for recognition of fingers, it will also be able to detect heart rates of the individuals. This sensor is designed for integration in the screen itself. This will ensure better comfort and operations of the smartphones.

In January 2019, Apple Inc. in collaboration with AuthenTec filed for a new patent with the U.S. Patent Office, pertaining to the biometric sensor which will be applied in wrist bands, watch for wrist sensing. This sensor will be able to detect the unique skin patterns for its authentication which will also be able to read unique heat signatures.

Competitive Analysis

Global mobile biometrics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile biometrics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobile biometrics market are Apple Inc.; IDEMIA; Nuance Communications, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Precise Biometrics AB; Gemalto NV; BIO-key: FUJITSU; ImageWare Systems, Inc.; BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd; Applied Recognition, Inc.; Cognitec Systems GmbH; Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC; Neurotechnology; M2SYS Technology – KernellÓ Inc.; VoicePIN.com Sp. z o.o.; Verint VoiceVault Voice Authentication; Aware, Inc.; Mobbeel; Veridium Ltd.; Fingerprint Cards; ValidSoft; Egis Technology Inc.; Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.; Synaptics Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among others.

The Mobile Biometrics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mobile Biometrics market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Mobile Biometrics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Mobile Biometrics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Mobile Biometrics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

