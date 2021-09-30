A Spotlight on Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2021-2028 | Profiling Top Key Players – ETS-Lindgren, Gaven, AliMed, Ultraray

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Synopsis:

The Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market to account USD 1183.29 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Medical radiation shielding products helps in providing protection to the human being from the exposure of harmful radiation. Medical radiation shielding products are also able to stop gamma rays and x-rays. There are three different types of radiation shielding material, such as Traditional Lead (Pb) Shielding, Lead (Pb) Composite Shielding, Non-Lead (Pb) and Lead (Pb) Free Shielding, all three shows important function in protection from radiation

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market are Increase in the safety awareness among people while handling the radio-active equipment, rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers and installation and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Production, the medical radiation shielding market is segmented into MRI shielding products, shields, barriers, booths, sheet lead, lead glass, lead bricks and others.

On the basis of Solution, the medical radiation shielding market is segmented into radiation therapy shielding and diagnostic shielding.

On the basis of End-User, the Medical radiation shielding market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, oncology centers and others.

Regionally, North America dominates the medical radiation shielding market due to rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers and installation and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer in this region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market:

MarShield Custom Radiation Shielding Products ETS-Lindgren RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP Amray Radiation Protection Globe Composite Solutions LLC Gaven Industries Inc. A&L Shielding Veritas Medical Solutions LLC AliMed Inc. Ultraray Von Gahlen Biodex Brown’s Medical Imaging ESCO Technologies inc Scanflex Medical AB ProTechMed Mars Metal Company

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Medical Radiation Shielding Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Medical Radiation Shielding including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Medical Radiation Shielding Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

