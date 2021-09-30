Medical Robotic System Market Latest Study Focuses On Current, Future Innovations and Top Key Vendors (iRobot, Renishaw, Intuitive Surgical) | Foreseen Till 2028

Global Medical Robotic System Market Synopsis:

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is expected to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Medical robotic systems refer to advanced systems that utilize robotics and automation for flawless surgeries. They could be seen in neurosurgeries, emergency room, smaller scale surgeries, radiology, and prosthetics. Several types of medical robotic systems are available specifically designed for particular requirements or needs. These systems assist in surgeries while improving the outcome of complex surgeries, decrease patient injuries and staying period in the hospitals.

The significant key factors diving the growth of the Global Medical Robotic System Market are increase in technological development in the advanced medical systems such as, 3D-imaging, remote navigation, data recorders & data analytic, HD surgical microscopic cameras, robotic catheter control system (CCS), motion sensors and others, increase in demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries among people and rise in the adoption rate of medical robotic systems among medical professionals globally. In addition, growing number of trauma cases, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in need for surgical procedures in geriatric population positively affect the Medical Robotic System Market. Furthermore, technological advancement and untapped market in developing nations extend profitable opportunity to the Medical Robotic System Market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Regionally, North America dominates the medical robotic system market because of the higher number of patients adopting minimally invasive surgery, increase in healthcare spending and rise in demand for medical robots from healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the penetration of noninvasive surgeries, growing awareness regarding modern technologies and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Medical Robotic System Market:

1 iRobot Corporation

2 Medrobotics Corporation

3 Titan Medical

4 Hansen Technologies

5 Renishaw plc

6 Syndicate Room Ltd

7 Intuitive Surgical

8 Medtronic

9 DENSO Robotics

10 Accuray Incorporated

11 Stryker

12 Varian Medical Systems

13 Stereotaxis

14 Ekso Bionics

15 CYBERDYNE INC

16 BIONIK

17 Smith+Nephew

18 Zimmer Biomet

19 Omnicell

20 ARxIUM

Global Medical Robotic System Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation:

1 Surgical Robots (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robotic Systems, Laparoscopy Robotic Systems And Steerable Robotic Catheters)

2 Rehabilitation Robots (Assistive Robots, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Therapeutic Robots And Exoskeleton Robotic Systems)

3 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots (Truebeam Stx Radiosurgery System, Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery System And Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System)

4 Hospital And Pharmacy Robots (Telemedicine Robots, I.V. Robots, Pharmacy Robots And Cart Transportation Robots)

5 Emergency Response Robotic Systems (Ls-1 Robotic System And Auto Pulse Plus Robotic System)

Application Segmentation:

1 Neurology (Pathfinder Surgical System, Neuromate Surgical System And Renaissance Surgical System)

2 Orthopedics (Iblock Surgical System, Robodoc Surgical System, Navio PFS Surgical System, Mako RIO Surgical System And Stanmore Sculptor Surgical System)

3 Laparoscopy (Freehand Endoscope Holder System, Da Vinci Robotic Surgery System And Telelap ALF-X Surgical System)

4 Special Education

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3 Rehabilitation Centers

4 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Medical Robotic System Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Medical Robotic System including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Medical Robotic System Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Global Medical Robotic System Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Medical Robotic System Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Medical Robotic System Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Medical Robotic System Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Medical Robotic System Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Medical Robotic System Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Medical Robotic System Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

