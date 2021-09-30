Comprehensive Study on Mobile Medical Apps Market 2021-2028: Business Opportunity and Recent Development Analysis by Allscripts, Qualcomm, Cerner, Nokia, Cisco

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Synopsis:

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market report is a skilful and deep analysis of the present situation and challenges. This report focuses on the key drivers, restraints, Market opportunities, threats and risks for Market major players. It makes available analysis of Market size, shares, growth, segmentation, revenue projection (USD Mn), and regional study till 2028. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, Market size, Market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Mobile Medical Apps Market research document also conducts study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe.

The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 27.40% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, Mobile medical applications run on smartphones and other such devices. The major aim of mobile medical applications is to store and mage patient data, make booking, provide health education, and suggest health management tools and techniques.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Mobile Medical Apps Market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases around the globe, increased focus of technological advancements involved in the manufacturing of medical devices and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development, especially in the developing economies.

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Product, the global mobile medical apps market has been divided into epocrates, medscape mobile, iradiology, nursing central, care360 mobile, STAT ICD-9 LITE, netter\’s atlas of human anatomy and EMR apps.

On the basis of Category, the mobile medical apps market is segmented into care management apps, medical monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, and others.

On the basis of Type, the mobile medical apps market is segmented into non-medical devices apps, connected medical devices apps, and in-built devices medical apps.

On the basis of Application, the mobile medical apps market is segmented into blood glucose meters, ECG monitors, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, neurological and mental health apps, sleep apnoea monitoring apps, fitness apps, medical reference apps, wellness apps, nutrition apps, personal health record apps, chronic disease management apps, diagnostic apps, remote monitoring apps, reminder and alert apps, consultation and compliance apps, fertility apps, pregnancy apps and other apps.

On the basis of Therapeutic, the mobile medical apps market is segmented into cardiovascular, diabetes, respiratory, neurology and others.

On the basis of End-User, the mobile medical apps market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Regionally, North America dominates the mobile medical apps market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about chronic disease management, and surge in the cases of infectious and chronic diseases. APAC, on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the large patient pool, increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and spurt in the awareness about mHealth.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Mobile Medical Apps Market:

Medtronic SAMSUNG Koninklijke Philips N.V. iHealth Labs Inc AT&T Intellectual Property. Allscripts Healthcare LLC Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Cerner Corporation. Doximity Inc. Evolent Health Inc. Perfint Healthcare Oscar Insurance Zest Health OMRON Corporation Nokia Cisco Systems AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES INC. BioTelemetry Inc. AliveCor

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Mobile Medical Apps Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Mobile Medical Apps including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Mobile Medical Apps Market structure, key drivers and restraints

The reliable Mobile Medical Apps Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical information, and statistically supported and industry-verified Market data. It also encompasses forecasts using a suitable set of predictions and distinct research methodologies. This industry report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the Market. The Market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Mobile Medical Apps Market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the Market by systemic company profiles.

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

