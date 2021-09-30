Paediatric Vaccine Market is Grabbing New opportunities by International Key Players (J&J, GSK, Incyte, Grifols, Pfizer, Sanofi) | Forecast to 2028

Overview of Global Paediatric Vaccine Market:

The Global Paediatric Vaccine Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 9.30% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to market research study, Vaccines are produced with the components containing small amounts of illness germs that are effective against illness. Each vaccine includes an amount of germs where the germs are either deceased or strengthened. This means that the vaccines do not trigger the disease rather act as an agent killing it. Vaccines strengthen the immune system which in turn acts as a shield against the germs.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Paediatric Vaccine Market are increasing unmet needs for chronic diseases, surge in the research and development activities for the development of novel drugs and therapies and increased expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Based on the Vaccine Type, the paediatric vaccine market is segmented into monovalent and multivalent.

Based on the Technology, the paediatric vaccine market is segmented into live attenuated, inactivated, subunit, toxoid, conjugate and other technologies.

Based on the Application, the paediatric vaccine market is segmented into infectious disease, cancer, allergy, pneumococcal disease, influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and other applications.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the paediatric vaccine market owing to the rising expenditure for the development of novel therapies and favourable reimbursement scenario in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to score highest growth rate and exhibit the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders.

Global Key Vendors:

Incyte SINOVAC DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY Astellas Pharma Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S Grifols S.A. Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Sanofi Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Astrazeneca Bristol-Myers Squibb Company GlaxoSmithKline plc Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Novartis AG Eli Lilly and Company Abbott Merck & Co. Inc. Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Paediatric Vaccine Market

1 Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Overview

2 Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Paediatric Vaccine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028

4 Global Paediatric Vaccine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Paediatric Vaccine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Paediatric Vaccine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Paediatric Vaccine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

