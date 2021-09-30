Patient Portal Market Trending Technologies, Remarkable Developments and Key Players like GE, Allscripts, Ontada, CureMD, Cerner | Foreseen Till 2028

Global Patient Portal Market Synopsis:

Patient Portal is a professional and wide-ranging report containing market parameters about the Healthcare industry. The report pinpoints on the leading Market competitors with explaining company profile depending on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the Market internationally. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The Market data provided in the report helps to discover diverse Market opportunities present worldwide for Healthcare industry. Analytical study of the top notch Patient Portal Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the Market.

Even more, the credible Patient Portal business report consists of Market evolution, Market shares, associations and level of investments with other leading companies, monetary settlements impacting the Patient Portal Market in recent years are also analyzed. This global industry analysis report also provides insights about import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Taking up such Market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale for Marketing of products or services. Global Patient Portal Market report can be relied upon for sure when thinking about key business decisions.

The Global Patient Portal Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 13.84% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, from the name itself, it is clear that patient portal in an online platform that is used to maintain and lodge patient history, current medications, vaccines information, discharge summaries, laboratory test results/ reports and much more. The patient portal is easy to access and can be accessed by doctors, patients, pharmacists and medical practitioners. Patient portal can be accessed anytime from anywhere. This means that it provides round the clock solutions and services and is safe.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Patient Portal Market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing popularity of cloud based patient portal solutions and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the Patient Portal Market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing advanced healthcare technologies, growing demand for electronic health records by medical practitioners and prevalence of patient specific health care systems. APAC on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growth and expansion of healthcare industry in this region and ever-rising geriatric population.

Global Key Players:

1 Allscripts Healthcare

2 Ontada LLC

3 CureMD Healthcare

4 Cerner Corporation

5 eClinicalWorks

6 NXGN Management

7 Greenway Health

8 Medfusion Inc

9 ZH Healthcare, Inc

10 CompuGroup Medical

11 Hello Health Inc

12 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

13 McKesson Corporation

14 Valley Health System

15 Saint Francis Healthcare System

16 Southwest Care Centers

17 Adelante Healthcare

18 ViSolve.com

19 IQVIA

Global Patient Portal Market Segmentation:

Type Segmentation:

1 Integrated Patient Portals

2 Standalone Patient Portals

Delivery Mode Segmentation:

1 Web Based Delivery

2 Cloud- Based Delivery

End-User Segmentation

1 Providers

2 Payers

3 Pharmacies

4 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Patient Portal Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Patient Portal including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Patient Portal Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Patient Portal Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Patient Portal Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Patient Portal Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

