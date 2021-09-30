Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: An Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market | Foreseen Till 2028

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Synopsis:

The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.21% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Excipients are referred to as inactive components in the formulations of the drug, but they are utilized to avoid contamination. Mostly in the pharmaceutical sector, excipients play a significant role in stabilizing the drug for a long time utilization by decreasing its viscosity.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market are rise in the adoption of orphan drugs, rise in the development of the pharmaceuticals industry backed by functional excipients.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation:

Based on the Type, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into inorganic chemicals and organic chemicals.

Based on the Function, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers and diluents, binders, coatings, flavoring agents, disintegrates, colorants, others.

Based on the Application, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and topical.

Based on the End-Users, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into pharmaceuticals companies, research organizations and academics, and others.

Europe dominates the pharmaceutical excipients market due to the occurrence of huge medicine agencies based on excipients. APAC is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market due to the rise in investment in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the shift in the lifestyles of people and increasing chronic diseases is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market in the region in the coming years.

Global Key Players:

Ashland Roquette Frères Evonik Industries AG Dow Croda International Plc BASF SE Avantor Inc BENEO Chemische Fabrik Budenheim Kerry Inc DFE Pharma Colorcon Air Liquide The Lubrizol Corporation Archer Daniels Midland Company Associated British Foods plc Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG Pfanstiehl

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

