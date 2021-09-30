Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like J&J, GE, Philips, Siemens | Forecasts 2021-2028

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Synopsis:

With an international Refurbished Medical Equipment Market report, businesses will come to know current and future of Market outlook in the developed and emerging Markets. The report highlights the segment that is expected to dominate the global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market and the areas that are expected to observe the wildest growth during the predicted period.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market report analyzes the Market status, growth rate, future trends, Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 11.81% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

As per market report analysis, Refurbished Medical Equipment are the medical devices that are free from any kind of defects as these are restored to their original working condition. Refurbishment is a process of checking the effectiveness, quality and safety of the medical devices before re-using the equipment.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market are increase in demand for capital intensive diagnostic equipment coupled with growing focus of the manufacturers on the technology involved in medical equipment, growth in the public and private investments to strengthen the healthcare industry especially in the developing countries, rapid growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, Growing demand for low cost medical devices and ever-rising geriatric population.

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America dominates the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and prevalence of favourable policies. APAC on the other hand is projected to score highest growth rate for the forecast period owing to rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness in the emerging economies.

Global Key Players:

1 Johnson & Johnson Services

2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4 CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

5 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

6 Block Imaging

7 SOMA TECH INTL

8 Hilditch Group Ltd

9 Integrity Medical Systems, Inc

10 Radiology Oncology Systems

11 Master Medical Equipment

12 US Med-Equip, Inc

13 fair-medical Inc

14 Future Health Concepts

15 US Medical Systems

16 PACIFIC HEALTHCARE IMAGING

17 Venture Medical ReQuip

18 Desert Tech Medical Systems

19 HiTech International Group, Inc

20 JAPAN CENTRAL MEDICAL INC and More……………

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation:

1 Medical Imaging Equipment (X-Ray Machines Ultrasound Systems, MRI Machines, CT Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems And Other)

2 Operating Room And Surgical Equipment (Anaesthesia Machines, Operating Room Tables And Lights, Surgical Displays, Electrosurgical Units And Other)

3 Patient Monitors ( Multi-Parameter Monitors, Electrocardiography Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Foetal Monitors And Other)

4 Cardiology Equipment (Heart-Lung Machines, Defibrillators And Other)

5 Urology Equipment (Dialysis Machines And Lithotripsy Devices)

6 Neurology Equipment (EEG Machines And EMG Machines)

7 Intensive Care Equipment (Ventilators And Infant Incubators And Warmers)

8 Endoscopy Equipment

9 Others.

Application Segmentation:

1 Diagnostic (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Physiology, Emergency Medicine, Oncology, Obstetrics/Gynaecology (OB/GYN) And Other)

2 Therapeutic

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Clinics

3 Diagnostic Centres

4 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Refurbished Medical Equipment including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

