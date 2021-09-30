Video Telemedicine Market with Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Top Key Players (Logitech, Cisco, Huawei, Sony, ZTE, Allscripts, Redox) | Forecasts to 2028

Overview of Global Video Telemedicine Market:

The Global Video Telemedicine Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 12.20% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, Telemedicine is a technology that involves the use of electronic communication to provide healthcare services especially in the remote locations. The images and data are transmitted for analysis, diagnosis and prescribing the specific medical treatment. Video telemedicine is regarded as a good means to provide healthcare facility.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Video Telemedicine Market are increasing demand for healthcare services owing to the ever-rising geriatric population, increased penetration of smartphones and other smart devices and increased expenditure for the technological advancements in video telemedicine.

Global Video Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

Based on the Communication Technology, the video telemedicine market is segmented into 3G, 4G, satellite communication, ADSL and broadband ISDN.

Based on the Application, the video telemedicine market is segmented into cardiology, dermatology, neurology and psychiatry, orthopaedics, oncology, radiology, pathology, gynaecology and dentistry.

Based on the Deployment, the video telemedicine market is bifurcated into cloud- based video conferencing and on- premise video conferencing.

Based on the Component, the video telemedicine market is segmented into hardware and software.

Based on the End-Users, the video telemedicine market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care services and others.

As per the geographic analysis, North America dominates the Video Telemedicine Market owing to the rising adoption of cloud based technologies and existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. APAC on the other hand is projected to undergo the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increased focus on reducing healthcare expenditure and favourable initiatives by the government.

Global Key Vendors:

AMD Global Telemedicine Logitech Cisco Systems, Inc Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Sony Corporation Plantronics, Inc GlobalMed Vidyo, Inc Lifesize VSee ZTE Corporation Vermont Telephone Company, Inc Intrado Avaya Inc Premiere Global Services, Inc Allscripts Healthcare, LLC Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd Redox, Inc Resideo Technologies, Inc Koninklijke Philips N.V.

