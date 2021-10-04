Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Dynamics and Market Insights 2030

The Cytomegalovirus Infection market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM CMV Infections market size from 2018 to 2030. The Report also covers current CMV Infections treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Overview

Infection with cytomegalovirus (CMV) is very common. CMV Infections is a type of herpesvirus (herpesvirus type 5). Blood tests show that 60–90% of adults have had a CMV Infections infection at some time.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of Cytomegalovirus Infection Companies involved in the report

Roche

Clinigen Group plc

CSL Behring

And many others

Cytomegalovirus Infection Symptoms

CMV Infections may cause symptoms soon after infection and can also remain dormant (inactive) in various tissues for life. Various stimuli can reactivate the dormant CMV Infections, resulting in virus growth which can sometimes cause disease. The lungs, gastrointestinal tract, brain, spinal cord, or eyes may be infected.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Diagnosis

Most of the CMV infections go undiagnosed because the virus causes little to no symptoms. When a person is infected with CMV, antibodies (proteins) to the virus called IgM and/or IgG anti-CMV antibodies develop and stay in the body for the rest of the person’s life. Once a CMV infection is suspected, a doctor conducts tests to detect the virus in body fluids or tissues. In newborns, the diagnosis is usually made by culturing the urine.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market

The market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, expected entry of emerging therapies, i.e., such as V160, mRNA-1647, HB-101, and deeper penetration in the United states markets.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Insights

Cytomegalovirus (CMV), is extremely common worldwide. Global burden of Cytomegalovirus Infection has increased over the year (approximately 50% of the US adults are infected with CMV). In most individuals, primary infection with CMV is asymptomatic, with the infected host showing no signs or symptoms of the disease.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Forecast

The dynamics of the Cytomegalovirus Infection market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies. There are many pipeline therapies under development for the prevention of Congenital Cytomegalovirus and treatment of Cytomegalovirus infection following transplant (allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation/Solid-organ transplantation).

Cytomegalovirus Infections Treatment

There are various approaches for the prevention of CMV. Major strategies for prevention are:

Antiviral prophylaxis Pre-emptive therapy

Antiviral drugs for CMV prophylaxis are valganciclovir and oral or intravenous ganciclovir. For kidney recipients, valacyclovir is an alternative. In selected patient populations (heart and lung recipients), immunoglobulin preparations are occasionally used as an adjunct in combination with antiviral drugs. Acyclovir should NOT be used for anti-CMV prophylaxis. Infection with ganciclovir-resistant CMV has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality in SOT patients. The incidence is highest among lung transplant recipients.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection: Market Overview at a Glance Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Report Highlights

The robust pipeline with novel MOA and oral ROA, increasing incidence, effectiveness of drugs as both mono and combination therapy will positively drive the CMV Infections market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CMV Infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CMV Infections. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the CMV Infections market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

