Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of XX% for the study period of 2018-30, States DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Market:

In a study by Levine., et al 2021, PAH is a rare disorder found in 15 to 50 persons per million within the United States and Europe. Idiopathic, heritable, and anorexigen-induced PAH make up 52.6% of all PAH cases.

According to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, it is estimated that a few hundred families in the US have FPAH.

PAH occurs 3-5 times more frequently in females than in males. It tends to affect females between the ages of 30 and 60. New cases are estimated to occur in one to two individuals per million each year in the U.S. The incidence is estimated to be similar in Europe.

Generally, PAH affects women aged between 30 and 60 years. However, it can occur in males and is often associated with worse clinical outcomes.

In a study by Ling et al., 2012 a total of 482 patients (93% idiopathic, 5% heritable, and 2% anorexigen-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension) were diagnosed, giving rise to an estimated incidence of 1.1 cases per million per year in 2009.

Some of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Report Highlights:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension market

Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (FPAH) also known as Heritable pulmonary arterial hypertension (HPAH) is a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). occurring due to mutations in PAH predisposing genes or in a familial context. According to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH) patients who have one or more blood relatives with IPAH are said to have familial PAH (FPAH). In idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH), formerly called primary pulmonary hypertension (PPH), there is blockage to blood flow through the small arteries in the lungs.

Individuals with PAH meet classification for HPAH if they meet any of the following criteria: (1) belong to a family known to have documented PAH in 2 or more individuals; or, (2) possess a rare variant (also known as a mutation) in a gene known to strongly associate with PAH (for example, BMPR2). These criteria recognize that many subjects with HPAH do not have a known family history.

In most families, FPAH is caused by an inherited change (mutation) in the genetic directions for making a protein called bone morphogenetic protein receptor 2 (BMPR2). The BMPR2 protein helps regulate the growth of cells in the walls of the small arteries of the lungs. Other factors, probably genetic or environmental, are also needed to produce disease because only about 20% of individuals with a BMPR2 mutation ever develop IPAH.

Initial symptoms include dyspnea, fatigue, syncope, chest pain, palpitations and pedal edema. Precordial signs include loud and palpable second heart sound, right ventricular heave, pulmonary ejection click and murmurs of pulmonary and tricuspid regurgitation.

Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Companies:

Liquidia Technologies

Acceleron Pharma

Altavant Sciences GmbH

United Therapeutics

And Many Others

Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs Covered:

LIQ861

Sotatercept

Rodatristat ethyl

Ralinepag

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension : Market Overview at a Glance Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

