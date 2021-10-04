Degenerative Disc Disease Market Dynamics and Market Report 2030

The Degenerative Disc Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Degenerative Disc Disease market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Degenerative Disc Disease Overview

Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD- osteochondrosis intervertebralis) is a common disorder that is characterized by a progressive degeneration of the intervertebral disc; rendering them deformed and mechanically dysfunctional. It is a catchall phrase for a number of structural changes of the spine, such as loss of disc height, disc bulges, hydration, and impingement of nerves in the spine, among others.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of Degenerative Disc Disease companies involved in the report

Mesoblast and Gruenthal

And many others

Degenerative Disc Disease Symptoms

Symptoms of degenerative disc disease are most commonly found in the low back or neck. The pain may range from mild to severe and disabling, primarily affect the neck and lower back, extend to the arms and hands, radiate to the buttocks and thighs, worsen when sitting or after bending, lifting or twisting, cause weakness in the leg muscles or foot drop, which may be a sign of damage to the nerve root.

Degenerative Disc Disease Diagnosis

DDD can be diagnosed through imaging tests like X-rays, a magnetic resonance imaging scan (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) scan which can get a better look at the discs and bony structure.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights

The radiographic findings of DDD can be found in 40% of individuals younger than 30 and in more than 90% of individuals older than 50 years of age. DDD can be treated pharmacologically with opiates, steroids, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Forecast

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) and the resulting low back pain impart a large socio-economic impact on the health care system. The treatments for degenerative disc disease are either passive (done to the patient) or active (done by the patient). Usually, a combination of treatments is used to help control the symptoms. Passive treatments are rarely effective on their own—some active component, such as exercise, is almost always required.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) : Market Overview at a Glance Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report Highlights

Daily activities and sports causes tears in the outer core of the disc. By age 60, most people have some degree of disc degeneration. However, not everyone at that age has back pain.

The increase in Market Size is mainly expected to be driven by increasing incident pool, rising funding, clinical trials of degenerative disk disease and expected entries of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

