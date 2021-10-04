Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | AstraZeneca, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Advaxis, PDS Biotechnology, Sanofi and Others

Oropharyngeal cancer is cancer in the oropharynx, which is the middle part of your throat (pharynx). The oropharynx includes the back one-third of the tongue, tonsils, soft palate and the side and back walls of the throat. Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that accounts for about 18,000 newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. every year. Most oropharyngeal cancers are squamous cell carcinomas, meaning that the cancer is affecting your squamous cells, which are thin flat cells found in the lining of most of your organs. And although rare, lymphoma, or cancer affecting cells in the lymphatic system, can also occur at the base of the tongue and tonsils, which are made up of lymph tissue.

“DelveInsight’s, “Oropharyngeal cancer Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Oropharyngeal cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Some of Oropharyngeal cancer Companies are:

AstraZeneca

ISA Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Advaxis

PDS Biotechnology

Debiopharm

Merck KGaA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

And Many Others

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oropharyngeal-cancer-pipeline-insight

DelveInsight’s Oropharyngeal cancer report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Some of Oropharyngeal cancer Therapies:

Cisplatin

ISA101B

Utomilumab

Nivolumab

ADXS11-001

Durvalumab

PDS0101

Tipapkinogene sovacivec

Avelumab

Cemiplimab

And Many Others

Current Oropharyngeal cancer Treatment Scenario and Oropharyngeal cancer Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Oropharyngeal cancer drugs?

How many Oropharyngeal cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Oropharyngeal cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Oropharyngeal cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Oropharyngeal cancer: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Oropharyngeal cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

Oropharyngeal cancer Collaboration Deals

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Cisplatin: AstraZeneca

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

ISA101B: ISA Pharmaceuticals

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Early stage products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Genakumab: GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Oropharyngeal cancer Key Companies

Oropharyngeal cancer Key Products

Oropharyngeal cancer- Unmet Needs

Oropharyngeal cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

Oropharyngeal cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Oropharyngeal cancer Analyst Views

Oropharyngeal cancer Key Companies

Appendix

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oropharyngeal-cancer-pipeline-insight

Other Links:

