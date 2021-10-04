Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | AstraZeneca, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Advaxis, PDS Biotechnology, Sanofi and Others

Oropharyngeal cancer is cancer in the oropharynx, which is the middle part of your throat (pharynx). The oropharynx includes the back one-third of the tongue, tonsils, soft palate and the side and back walls of the throat. Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that accounts for about 18,000 newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. every year. Most oropharyngeal cancers are squamous cell carcinomas, meaning that the cancer is affecting your squamous cells, which are thin flat cells found in the lining of most of your organs. And although rare, lymphoma, or cancer affecting cells in the lymphatic system, can also occur at the base of the tongue and tonsils, which are made up of lymph tissue.
“DelveInsight’s, “Oropharyngeal cancer Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Oropharyngeal cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Some of Oropharyngeal cancer Companies are:
- AstraZeneca
- ISA Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Advaxis
- PDS Biotechnology
- Debiopharm
- Merck KGaA
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi
- And Many Others
Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oropharyngeal-cancer-pipeline-insight
DelveInsight’s Oropharyngeal cancer report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like:
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Some of Oropharyngeal cancer Therapies:
- Cisplatin
- ISA101B
- Utomilumab
- Nivolumab
- ADXS11-001
- Durvalumab
- PDS0101
- Tipapkinogene sovacivec
- Avelumab
- Cemiplimab
- And Many Others
Current Oropharyngeal cancer Treatment Scenario and Oropharyngeal cancer Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Oropharyngeal cancer drugs?
- How many Oropharyngeal cancer drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Oropharyngeal cancer?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Oropharyngeal cancer and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Oropharyngeal cancer: Overview
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
Oropharyngeal cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment
Oropharyngeal cancer Collaboration Deals
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Cisplatin: AstraZeneca
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
ISA101B: ISA Pharmaceuticals
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Early stage products (Phase I/II)
- Comparative Analysis
Genakumab: GeneScience Pharmaceuticals
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Oropharyngeal cancer Key Companies
Oropharyngeal cancer Key Products
Oropharyngeal cancer- Unmet Needs
Oropharyngeal cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
Oropharyngeal cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Oropharyngeal cancer Analyst Views
Oropharyngeal cancer Key Companies
Appendix
Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oropharyngeal-cancer-pipeline-insight
