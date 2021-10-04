Dementia with Diabetes Market Forecast and Market Insights 2030

The Dementia with Diabetes market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Dementia with Diabetes treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Dementia with Diabetes Overview

Dementia is a malady—usually of a chronic or progressive nature—in which there is deterioration in cognitive function (i.e., the ability to process thought). It affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment. The impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied and occasionally preceded, by deterioration in emotional control, social behavior, or motivation. Dementia develops as a result of a complex interplay of clinical and biological factors and is beset by multiple underlying pathological features. People with type II diabetes represent a substantial risk group for cognitive impairment and dementia caused by both Alzheimer’s disease dementia and vascular brain injury. Furthermore, type II diabetes increases the risk of mortality in patients who already have dementia, suggesting that targeted intervention at any point may improve health outcomes.

Download free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dementia-with-diabetes-market-forecast

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Dementia with Diabetes Companies

vTv Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

And many others

Dementia with Diabetes Diagnosis

Self-treatment is encouraged for people with diabetes, so diagnosing dementia in people who already have diabetes will lead to difficulties with self-management and adherence with medication, including the safe administration of insulin injections. There are several simple screening tests for dementia, including the Mini-Cog test, which has 83% accuracy and takes about 3 min to perform. It is essential to check hearing and sight is intact when assessing for dementia. However, a formal, comprehensive assessment by a specialist memory assessment service is always required to diagnose dementia, with other investigations such as blood tests for thyroid function, brain scan and EEG.

Dementia with Diabetes Treatment

Currently, there are nine classes of orally available pharmacological agents to treat Type II diabetes: 1) sulfonylureas, 2) meglitinides, 3) metformin (a biguanide), 4) thiazolidinediones (TZDs), 5) alpha glucosidase inhibitors, 6) dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, 7) bile acid sequestrants, 8) dopamine agonists, and 9) sodium-glucose transport protein 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. Further, the treatment regimen for Dementia with Diabetes includes non-insulin therapy (Metformin, Thiazolidinedione, Sulfonylureas Meglitinides, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2)), and insulin therapy. The latter is the best option for managing glycemia in patients with diabetes, optimally; however, its use in patients with dementia must be carefully reviewed and assessed. At present, little evidence suggests that specific treatments in diabetes can improve cognitive function.

Dementia with Diabetes Emerging Drugs

Azeliragon (TTP488): vTv Therapeutics

Victoza (liraglutide): Novo Nordisk

And many others

Dementia with Diabetes Market Outlook

The current treatment regimen majorly includes non-insulin therapy (Metformin, Thiazolidinedione, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2), alpha glucosidase inhibitors, and others) and insulin therapy. The former therapy is recommended if the optimal glycemic goals are not met. The use of the therapy once-daily basal insulin in combination with a non-insulin agent can be used. This is a low-complexity regimen with a relatively lower risk of hypoglycemia compared with regimens using multiple insulin doses. Oral antidiabetic drugs are preferred in the initial stages of the onset of the disease. Moreover, insulin therapy is recommended when the patient is resistant to drugs. Other potential therapies that are undergoing research programmes for different molecule includes Victoza, Bydureon, Jardiance, Lixisenatide, Sitagliptin, Vildagliptin, and others.

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 SWOT Analysis

4 Dementia with Diabetes Market Overview at a Glance

5 Disease Background and Overview: Dementia with Diabetes

6 Recognized Establishments

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 7MM Epidemiology of Dementia with Diabetes

9 Treatment

10 Endocrine Society’s Clinical Practice Guideline offers diagnosis and Treatment Recommendations of Diabetes in Older Adults

11 Unmet Needs

12 Emerging Drugs

13 Dementia with Diabetes: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Conjoint Analysis

15 7MM Market Outlook

16 United States Market Size

17 EU-5 Market Size

18 Access and Reimbursement Overview: Dementia and Diabetes

19 Case Reports

20 Market Drivers

21 Market Barriers

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight

Dementia and Diabetes Market Report Highlights

Dementia with Diabetes market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.30% for the study period 2017–2030.

The United States accounted for more than half (73 %) of the market share in the 7MM.

In the coming years, Dementia with Diabetes market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dementia with Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dementia with Diabetes. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Dementia with Diabetes market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key competitors, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

