Dermatomycoses Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030

The Dermatomycoses market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Dermatomycoses market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Dermatomycoses market Size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Dermatomycoses treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Dermatomycoses Overview

Dermatomycoses is the medical term for fungal infections of the skin and skin appendages (derma: skin; mykes: fungus) ―which encompass nails and hair―caused most commonly by dermatophytes. Fungal infection can happen at any time, and it can be caused due to injured or pathologically changed skin areas.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of Dermatomycoses companies involved in the report

Bausch Health Companies/Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Blueberry Therapeutics

And many others

Dermatomycoses Diagnosis

Classic laboratory diagnosis of dermatomycoses usually consists of microscopic detection of fungus and culture of the pathogen from clinical material. However, results from culture can only be evaluated after several weeks. Moreover, culture can be hindered or disrupted by antimycotic therapy started before the sampling. Especially in mixed infections, false diagnoses are often made based on culture methods since slowly growing species are overgrown or overlooked.

Dermatomycoses Market

Dermatophytes are divided into anthropophilic, zoophilic, and geophilic species, according to their transmission route and main occurrence. Anthropophilic dermatophytes prefer humans as the primary host; therefore, transmission from person to person occurs particularly frequently. Around 70% of dermatomycoses in humans are caused by anthropophilic species. Zoophilic dermatophytes are transmitted by close contact, particularly with pets.

Dermatomycoses Market Insights

A wide variety of topical and systemic antimycotic agents are available for the treatment of dermatomycoses. Topical antimycotics are frequently characterized by a broad therapeutic spectrum that includes dermatophytes, yeasts, molds, and even some Gram-positive bacteria. In addition, there are also topical antimycotic agents with a narrow therapeutic spectrum, for example, polyenes such as nystatin, which can only be used in infections caused by yeasts and some molds. The treatment of onychomycosis still poses a challenge to dermatologists.

Dermatomycoses Market Forecast

Tinea capitis usually affects children, and this dermatophytosis of the scalp usually requires systemic antimycotic treatment. Species-specific treatment is advocated for the management of tinea capitis under guidelines issued by the European Society for Pediatric Dermatology. Terbinafine shows the highest efficacy in tinea capitis caused by Trichophyton species. By contrast, for scalp infections caused by Microsporum species, griseofulvin is the drug of choice. Fluconazole and itraconazole represent respective alternatives. Treatment of cutaneous (mostly intertriginous) and mucosal candidiasis does not pose a great challenge. Topical treatments include nystatin and amphotericin B and azoles such as clotrimazole as an alternative. As systemic antimycotic agents, Fluconazole and itraconazole are suited for acute, and especially chronic recurrent, vulvovaginal candidiasis caused by Candida albicans.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Dermatomycoses Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Dermatomycoses Dermatomycoses: Market Overview at a Glance Dermatomycoses: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Dermatomycoses Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Dermatomycoses Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Dermatomycoses: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dermatomycoses KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Dermatomycoses Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Dermatomycoses market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dermatomycoses R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dermatomycoses. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Dermatomycoses market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Dermatomycoses

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

