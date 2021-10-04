Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Insights and Market Report 2030

The Diabetic Gastroparesis market report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size of Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGp) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Diabetic Gastroparesis Overview

The term diabetic gastroparesis (DGp) has been used to describe a serious complication of diabetes resulting in delayed gastric emptying with associated upper gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms in the absence of any mechanical obstruction.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Diabetic Gastroparesis Companies

Allergan Evoke Pharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma

Censa Pharmaceuticals

CinDome Pharma

Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Bird Rock Bio

And many others

Gastroparesis Risk Factors

Established risk factors include, but are not limited to, the presence of diabetes, a history of abdominal or oesophageal surgery, increasing age, and use of alcohol and tobacco. Cardinal symptoms and signs for gastroparesis include early satiety, upper abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, persistent anorexia and postprandial fullness; these symptoms are generally chronic with episodic exacerbations.

Gastroparesis Treatment

The usual treatments for DGp include nutritional assessment and dietary modifications, glycemic control, prokinetic agents, and anti-emetic agents. Patients with DGp often present with gastric comorbidities, including gastroesophageal reflux disease, intestinal dysmotility and fungal and bacterial infections of the GI tract, as well as, with macro- and micro-vascular complications of diabetes. Therefore, effective management of patients with DGP often requires an interdisciplinary approach with the involvement of a team of specialists.

Gastroparesis Market Insights

Diabetic Gastroparesis is a life-long condition. The primary aim of therapy is to improve the efficiency of the gastric pump and to relieve symptoms of nausea, bloating, vomiting, and pain. Selection of drugs is decided empirically. Two classes of pharmacotherapies are available for treating affected patients, namely, prokinetic and antiemetic.

Gastroparesis Market Size

Market Size of Diabetic Gastroparesis in the 7MM is expected to reach USD 4331.47 million by 2030. Among the 7MM, the US is expected to account for the 62% USD of the overall market size of Diabetic Gastroparesis in 2030.

