Hernia Repair Devices Market: Devices, Industry Analysis, Companies and Competitive Landscape by DelveInsight

Hernia repair devices, in general are hernia mesh that supports damaged tissue around hernias as it heals. These mesh are placed near the area surrounding the hernia through stitches, sutures, glues or staples. A main reason to use hernia mesh is to lower the risk of a hernia recurring as there is high chances of hernia recurring after surgery.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hernia Repair Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hernia Repair Devices and the historical and forecasted Hernia Repair Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of the Hernia Repair Devices Market:

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

According to the CDC in 2015, 18.5 million people across the globe were affected by inguinal, femoral, and abdominal hernias, out of which 59,800 resulted in death. The majority of hernia cases worldwide are inguinal.

As per and article published by Sanders DL et al, it is estimated that 20 million prosthetic meshes are implanted each year across the globe.

Some of the Hernia Repair Devices Companies are:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

Cook Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Medtronic Plc.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

DIPROMED

Integra Lifesciences

FEG Textiltechnik mbH

Cousin Biotech

Aspide Medical

And Many More

Hernia Repair Devices Market Drivers

High prevalence rates of hernia

Growing preference for innovative mesh

Increasing implementation of robotic surgery

Successful reimbursement policies are the driving factors for the hernia repair device market.

Scope of the Hernia Repair Devices Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Hernia Repair Devices, explaining its applications, advantages, and limitations, etc.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available Hernia Repair Devices is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of Hernia Repair Devices

A detailed review of Hernia Repair Devices market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hernia Repair Devices market.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hernia Repair Devices Hernia Repair Devices: Background and Overview Hernia Repair Devices: Regulatory Scenario Hernia Repair Devices: Reimbursement Scenario Company Profiles

6.1. Medtronic Plc.

6.2. Johnson & Johnson

Products detail in the report…

Hernia Repair Devices: Competitive Analysis KOL Views Hernia Repair Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM Country-Wise Market size of Hernia Repair Devices in 7MM (2018–2026) Market Dynamic PEST Analysis Conclusion and Future Perspective Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

