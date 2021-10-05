Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026.

The Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market report provides an overview of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, applications of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices as well as its PEST Analysis. Additionally, the report provides insight on the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market share of the individual Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, current and forecasted Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market size from 2018 to 2026 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Overview
Thrombectomy is a procedure to eliminate the blood clots that are produced in the blood vessels. To retrieve or kill blood clots in the cerebral region, neurovascular thrombectomy devices are used. Neurovascular thrombectomy devices are used to treat the blockage in the brain which may occur due to many reasons, such as atheroma, thrombus in one or more arteries. The blood clot may lead to may cause fatal complication if left untreated. As per the data presented by the World Health Organization, about 15 million people across the world suffer from stroke. Quick and efficient vessel recanalization is critical for successfully treating acute stroke patients.
List of regions covered in the report
- The US
- EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
List of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices companies involved in the report
- Edward LifeSciences Corporation
- Stryker
- Terumo Europe NV
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
- Acandis GmbH
- Perflow Medical
- Phenox GmbH
- Penumbra
- Johnson and Johnson
- MicroVention, Inc.
- And many others
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Competitive Analysis
This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on parameters such as type of regulatory approval.
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation
- Stent Retrievers
- Aspiration Devices
- Combination
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Drivers
- Increase in the Ageing Population
- Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Neurovascular Diseases
- Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Products
- Favorable Reimbursement Policies
- Acquisitions and Partnerships as a Part of the Growth Strategy
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Barriers
- Complications with the Implantations of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices
- Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals
- Availability of Alternative Products
- Adverse Events and Product Recalls
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Report Highlights
- The report covers a descriptive overview of the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, explaining their applications, working mechanism, etc.
- The report is a comprehensive account of marketed devices present in the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market.
- The report also reviews the detailed historical and forecasted Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market, including assessing the outreach in 7 MM.
- The report helps in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market.
