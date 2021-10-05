DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2021” highlights the details around Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopamine-producing (“dopaminergic”) neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra. The report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease Overview

List of Parkinson’s disease companies involved in the report

Cerevel Therapeutics

Abbvie

Roche

Kissei Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Lundbeck A/S

Treefrog Therapeutics

And many others

Parkinson’s disease Symptoms

Tremor (trembling) in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head

Stiffness of the limbs and trunk

Slowness of movement

Impaired balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls

Parkinson’s disease Causes

Scientists believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors are the cause of Parkinson’s disease (PD). PD is an extremely diverse disorder. While no two people experience Parkinson’s the same way, there are some commonalities. PD affects about one million people in the United States and ten million worldwide. The main finding in brains of people with PD is loss of dopaminergic neurons in the area of the brain known as the substantia nigra.

Parkinson’s disease Diagnosis

There is no “one way” to diagnose Parkinson’s disease (PD). However, there are various symptoms and diagnostic tests used in combination. Making an accurate diagnosis of Parkinson’s — particularly in its early stages — is difficult, but a skilled practitioner can come to a reasoned conclusion that it is PD. People with Parkinson’s-like symptoms that result from other causes are sometimes said to have Parkinsonism. While these disorders initially may be misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s, certain medical tests, as well as response to drug treatment, may help to distinguish them from Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s disease Treatment

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, medicines, surgical treatment, and other therapies can often relieve some symptoms. The main therapy for Parkinson’s is levodopa, also called L-dopa. Nerve cells use levodopa to make dopamine to replenish the brain’s dwindling supply. Usually, people take levodopa along with another medication called carbidopa. Carbidopa prevents or reduces some of the side effects of levodopa therapy—such as nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, and restlessness—and reduces the amount of levodopa needed to improve symptoms.

Parkinson’s disease Pipeline Report

“Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insights, 2021″ report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Parkinson’s Disease market. A detailed picture of the Parkinson’s disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Parkinson’s disease treatment guidelines.

.The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Parkinson’s disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Parkinson’s disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Parkinson’s Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Table of content

Report Introduction Parkinson’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease Current Treatment Patterns Parkinson’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Parkinson’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Parkinson’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Parkinson’s Disease Discontinued Products Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies Parkinson’s Disease Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Parkinson’s Disease Unmet Needs Parkinson’s Disease Future Perspectives Parkinson’s Disease Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

Parkinson’s disease Market Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease.

In the coming years, the Parkinson’s Disease market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Parkinson’s Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Parkinson’s Disease treatment market. Several potential therapies for Parkinson’s Disease are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Parkinson’s Disease market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

