DelveInsight’s, “West Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in West Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
West syndrome is a constellation of symptoms characterized by epileptic/infantile spasms, abnormal brain wave patterns called hypsarrhythmia and intellectual disability. The spasms that occur may range from violent jackknife or “salaam” movements where the whole body bends in half, or they may be no more than a mild twitching of the shoulder or eye changes. These spasms usually begin in the early months after birth and can sometimes be helped with medication.
List of west syndrome companies involved in the report
- Cerecin
- Bio-Pharm Solutions
- Ovid Therapeutics
- And many others
Infantile spasms often look like a sudden, brief stiffening of a baby’s muscles. Symptoms may include:
- A cluster of spasms that may be associated with waking from sleep
- Jackknife seizures, where the body bends forward, the knees are pulled up, and the arms are thrown out to the side
- a stiffening of the body and legs, with the head thrown back
- decreased visual alertness
In some cases, the symptoms are subtle, such as a mild head nod or quick eye movements.
Any disorder that can lead to brain damage can be an underlying cause of West syndrome including trauma, brain malformations such as hemimegalencephaly or cortical dysplasia, infections, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, neurocutaneous disorders such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), Sturge Weber syndrome, incontinentia pigmenti, different metabolic/genetic diseases such as pyridoxine deficiency, non-ketotic hyperglycemia, maple syrup urine disorder, phenylketonuria, mitochondrial encephalopathies and biotinidase deficiency, Otahara’s syndrome, and an abnormality (mutation) in the ARX gene or CDKL5 gene located on the X chromosome.
To diagnose infantile spasms, a doctor will complete a physical and neurologic exam. The brain activities are characterized through measurement with various devices. Electroencephalography is primarily used which detects the electrical activity of the brain. Other brain scans which may be useful in the diagnosis are: Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, A Wood’s lamp (used to examine skin for lesions with lack of pigment in order to determine if tuberous sclerosis is a possible diagnosis), and other molecular genetic testing techniques.
Early diagnosis and treatment of infantile spasms may help to lessen developmental issues. Treatments may include:
- Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) or high dose prednisolone
- vigabatrin (a specific anti-seizure medication)
- ketogenic diet
- anti-seizure medications
If a child has difficult-to-control spasms, treatment with epilepsy surgery may be an option.
- JBPOS0101: Bio-Pharm Solutions
- Tricaprilin: Cerecin
