DelveInsight’s, “West Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in West Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

West Syndrome Overview

West syndrome is a constellation of symptoms characterized by epileptic/infantile spasms, abnormal brain wave patterns called hypsarrhythmia and intellectual disability. The spasms that occur may range from violent jackknife or “salaam” movements where the whole body bends in half, or they may be no more than a mild twitching of the shoulder or eye changes. These spasms usually begin in the early months after birth and can sometimes be helped with medication.

Download free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/west-syndrome-pipeline-insight

List of west syndrome companies involved in the report

Cerecin

Bio-Pharm Solutions

Ovid Therapeutics

And many others

West Syndrome Symptoms

Infantile spasms often look like a sudden, brief stiffening of a baby’s muscles. Symptoms may include:

A cluster of spasms that may be associated with waking from sleep

Jackknife seizures, where the body bends forward, the knees are pulled up, and the arms are thrown out to the side

a stiffening of the body and legs, with the head thrown back

decreased visual alertness

In some cases, the symptoms are subtle, such as a mild head nod or quick eye movements.

West Syndrome Causes

Any disorder that can lead to brain damage can be an underlying cause of West syndrome including trauma, brain malformations such as hemimegalencephaly or cortical dysplasia, infections, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, neurocutaneous disorders such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), Sturge Weber syndrome, incontinentia pigmenti, different metabolic/genetic diseases such as pyridoxine deficiency, non-ketotic hyperglycemia, maple syrup urine disorder, phenylketonuria, mitochondrial encephalopathies and biotinidase deficiency, Otahara’s syndrome, and an abnormality (mutation) in the ARX gene or CDKL5 gene located on the X chromosome.

West Syndrome Diagnosis

To diagnose infantile spasms, a doctor will complete a physical and neurologic exam. The brain activities are characterized through measurement with various devices. Electroencephalography is primarily used which detects the electrical activity of the brain. Other brain scans which may be useful in the diagnosis are: Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, A Wood’s lamp (used to examine skin for lesions with lack of pigment in order to determine if tuberous sclerosis is a possible diagnosis), and other molecular genetic testing techniques.

West Syndrome Treatment

Early diagnosis and treatment of infantile spasms may help to lessen developmental issues. Treatments may include:

Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) or high dose prednisolone

vigabatrin (a specific anti-seizure medication)

ketogenic diet

anti-seizure medications

If a child has difficult-to-control spasms, treatment with epilepsy surgery may be an option.

West Syndrome Emerging Drugs

JBPOS0101: Bio-Pharm Solutions

Tricaprilin: Cerecin

Download free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/west-syndrome-pipeline-insight

Table of content

Introduction

Executive Summary

West Syndrome: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Drug Name: Company Name

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

JBPOS0101: Bio-Pharm Solutions

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Tricaprilin: Cerecin

Preclinical Stage Products

OV329: Ovid Therapeutics

Inactive Products

West Syndrome Key Companies

West Syndrome Key Products

West Syndrome- Unmet Needs

West Syndrome- Market Drivers and Barriers

West Syndrome- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

West Syndrome Analyst Views

West Syndrome Key Companies

Appendix

West Syndrome Market Report Insights

West Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Also, read recommended services-

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact us

Yash

[email protected]

+91-9650213330