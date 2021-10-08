Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market Size, Epidemiology, Forecast, Therapies and Key Companies by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms is rare cancer that originates in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. ACC is also called cancer of the adrenal cortex. A tumor of the adrenal cortex may be functioning (produces surplus hormones than usual) or nonfunctioning (does not produce surplus hormones than usual). Most adrenocortical tumors are functioning.

Some facts of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market are:

Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms is a rare malignancy with poor prognosis. It occurs at any age, with two peak incidence: the first in the first decade and the second between 40‒50 years.

In the retrospective review conducted by Wang et al. titled “Prognostic Factors of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms: An Analysis of the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Database,” the study population of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms consist of 60.6% females and 39.4% males. Most of the patients were in stage II (44.6%) followed by stage IV (28.1%), and stage III (21.8%). Only 5.5% of patients were found to be in stage I of the Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms.

According to the retrospective review conducted by Aspinall et al. titled “How is Adrenocortical Cancer being Managed in the UK?,” the incidence of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms is 0.5‒2 per million per year.

According to the study by Johanssen et al. titled “Deficits in the Management of Patients With Adrenocortical Carcinoma in Germany,” the incidence of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms is one per million population, and females are more frequently affected than males, with a female:male ratio of 1.5 : 1.

The United States has a high percentage of incident patients in 2017.

The emerging therapies for the treatment of Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms include Cabozantinib, EO2401, and others. The current research on the combination cytotoxic drugs will lead to the more emerging therapies.

