Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Industry Forecast, Drugs, Pipeline, Treatment and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by the buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis. NASH usually comes under the category of silent diseases that has very few or no symptoms typically because it does not cause any symptoms until it is too late. In the early period, patients did not complain about anything specific. Even with the advancing fibrosis, the disease may not have any specific problems. However, in the later stages, patients may start developing some non-specific symptoms.

DelveInsight’s “Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market are:

Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2018–2030].

We estimate the highest prevalence of NASH in the United States, accounting close to 50% of the total prevalent cases, followed by Japan.

On the other hand, it is assessed that among the European countries, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent population, followed by Italy. Among all the 7MM countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

Namodenoson (CF102) by Can-Fite BioPharma, Belapectin (GR-MD-02) by Galectin Therapeutics, and Immuron’s IMM-124E is expected to enter the NASH therapeutics market.

Scope of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market

The classification of fibrosis stages of NASH is as follows: No Fibrosis (F0), NASH Fibrosis (F1–F3), and NASH Cirrhosis (F4). According to various studies, such as Schuppan et al. (2018), Singh et al. (2014), and others, NASH has been defined to keep progressing from early stages (F0 and F1) to advanced stages (F2–F4) over time. The development of NASH with cirrhosis increases the risk of NASH Decompensated Cirrhosis and ultimately to death.

Some of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Companies are:

Ascletis Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Can-Fite BioPharma

Cirius Therapeutics

Enyo Pharma

Galectin Therapeutics

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Genfit

Gilead Sciences

Immuron

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Inventiva Pharma

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

MediciNova

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

Some of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapies are:

Elafibranor (GFT505)

Obeticholic Acid (OCA, Ocaliva)

Selonsertib (SEL, Formerly GS-4997)

Cilofexor (GS-9674)

Firsocostat (GS-0976)

Aramchol

Pegbelfermin (BMS-986036)

IMM-124E

Belapectin (GR-MD-02)

MSDC-0602K

NGM282 (aldafermin)

JKB-122

Semaglutide

LJC242

LJN452 (Tropifexor)

MT-3995 (Apararenone)

MN-001 (Tipelukast)

Resmetirom (MGL-3196)

Lanifibranor (IVA33)

Namodenoson (CF102)

ORMD-0801

ASC40

TERN-101

EYP001

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Market Overview at a Glance Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment and Management

8.2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

