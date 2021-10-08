22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs and Key Companies | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some facts of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market are:
- In 2020, the total prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 196,476 in the 7MM. The United States, in the same year, accounted for 83,326 cases, the highest prevalence of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome cases in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 42% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.
- Among the EU-5 countries, the highest number of cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were in Germany and the least in Spain in 2020.
- 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is often underdiagnosed and misdiagnosed, as the symptoms vary from patient to patient. In the EU-5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 35,203 in 2020.
- 2 deletion syndrome is a multisystem disorder characterized by several physical, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. In the 7MM, of the focused age-group 6 to 12 and 13 to 17 years, the diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with Behavioral and Psychiatric Phenotypes were 36,702, in 2020.
Request for Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/22q112-deletion-syndrome-market
22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is a condition that develops because of chromosome defects and is a complex, multi-organ disorder noted for its varying severity and penetrance among those affected. As per several studies, it is the most common chromosomal microdeletion reported in humans.
The name of the syndrome denotes the missing piece of chromosome 22. It is located at a specific place on that chromosome called q11.2. Most of the time, 22q11.2 Deletion syndrome results from a new genetic deletion that occurs when a baby is conceived. This is called a de novo deletion and occurs randomly in either the mom’s egg or the dad’s sperm. Apart from this, in around 1 in 10 cases (10%), the 22q11.2 Deletion is passed on to a child by a parent who has DiGeorge syndrome.
Scope of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Report:
- The report covers the descriptive overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market
Request for Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/22q112-deletion-syndrome-market
Some of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Companies are:
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
- Enzyvant
- Roivant Sciences
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- And Many Others
Some of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Therapies are:
- Zygel (ZYN002)
- RVT-802
- And Many Others
Request for Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/22q112-deletion-syndrome-market
Table of Contents:
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome
- 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance
- 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment and Management
8.2. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment
- Marketed Products
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
List to be continued in report
- 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
Some of Newly Launched Report:
- Defibrillators market
- Advanced Wound Care market
- Coronary Stents market
- Neuromodulation Devices market
- Neurostimulation Devices market
- Hernia repair devices market
- Hyperhidrosis market
About Delveinsight:
DelveInsight Business Research is a leading Market Research, and Business Consultant focused purely on Healthcare. It helps pharma companies by providing them with end-to-end services to solve their business problems.
Get hold of all the Pharma and healthcare market research reports on our market research subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/