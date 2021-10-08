22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs and Key Companies | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market are:

In 2020, the total prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 196,476 in the 7MM. The United States , in the same year, accounted for 83,326 cases, the highest prevalence of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome cases in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 42% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.

and the least in in 2020. 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is often underdiagnosed and misdiagnosed, as the symptoms vary from patient to patient. In the EU-5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 35,203 in 2020.

2 deletion syndrome is a multisystem disorder characterized by several physical, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. In the 7MM, of the focused age-group 6 to 12 and 13 to 17 years, the diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with Behavioral and Psychiatric Phenotypes were 36,702, in 2020.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is a condition that develops because of chromosome defects and is a complex, multi-organ disorder noted for its varying severity and penetrance among those affected. As per several studies, it is the most common chromosomal microdeletion reported in humans.

The name of the syndrome denotes the missing piece of chromosome 22. It is located at a specific place on that chromosome called q11.2. Most of the time, 22q11.2 Deletion syndrome results from a new genetic deletion that occurs when a baby is conceived. This is called a de novo deletion and occurs randomly in either the mom’s egg or the dad’s sperm. Apart from this, in around 1 in 10 cases (10%), the 22q11.2 Deletion is passed on to a child by a parent who has DiGeorge syndrome.

Scope of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment and Management

8.2. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

