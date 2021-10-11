Central Vacuum System Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Growth, Report 2020-2027

Central vacuum system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019–2025. The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and rapid industrialization are the main factors driving the market growth. The adoption of energy-saving and sustainable cleaning technology are also driving the growth of the central vacuum system market. Smart technologies are adopted in several industrial and commercial verticals. Notwithstanding central vacuum pros and cons, these systems are primarily used in several industries, including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace.

Key Vendors

• Trovac

• Drainvac

• Nuera Air

• Nilfisk

• Techtronic Industries

• Delfin

• American Vacuum Company

• Quirepace (BVC)

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global central vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive. The rapid technological improvements have benefitted the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The ability of central vacuum systems to provide hygienic and chemical-free cleaning promotes its adoption among the consumers.

CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by installation, capacity, type, end-users, and geography. The market share of wall-mounted devices is lower than ground-mounted ones. Europe is the largest market due to the high adoption of these vacuum cleaners in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. The market share of ground-mounted devices has traditionally been on the higher side. The segment is growing due to the demand from small commercial places.

APAC is expected to rise as the fastest-growing market for 3,000 sq. ft. vacuum systems. Residential households and small-scale commercial establishments, including small restaurants, cabin offices, and cleanrooms, are the major end-users.

Major players are also introducing vacuum machines, which combine powerful suction and filtration systems. For instance, NuTone central vacuums offer high suction power and unmatched cleaning filters to remove dust and other allergens from homes.

The bagless central vacuum system market share dominates the market and is expected to lead during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow as the fastest market for bagged systems. China, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as high potential markets during the forecast period. Currently, Europe and North America are the two leading markets.

Owing to high affordability, usability, and ease of use, central vacuum systems are increasingly being adopted in domestic cleaning activities. The high adoption in residential places is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, kitchen.

Residential rug and carpet cleaning remain the largest revenue generators for central vacuum systems. The growth in residential construction, remodeling and renovations, and the growing awareness of health and hygiene among consumers are boosting the sales.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusion

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segment by Installation

4.4.2 Market Segment by Capacity

4.4.3 Market Segment by Type

4.4.4 Market Segment by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the central vacuum systems market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the central vacuum system market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?

3. How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market?

4. What are the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market?

5. Who are the leading vendors and their market share?

