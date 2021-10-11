Pressure Washer Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Growth, Forecast till 2027

The pressure washer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The implementation of stringent health and safety regulations by government and healthcare bodies around the world is fueling the demand for pressure washers. Besides, the spurt in demand for contract cleaning services is another factor that is driving the sale of cleaning equipment. Consumer pressure washers are witnessing increased adoption in the residential sector. The growing number of vehicle washing services and the increasing maintenance of swimming pools, floors, and gardens are driving the demand for this equipment.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91074

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Alfred Karcher

• Nilfisk

• Briggs & Stratton Corporation

• FNA Group

• Bosch

Insights by Vendors

The global pressure washer market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of vendors. Rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch, Briggs & Stratton, and FNA Group are some of the major players that are dominating the market. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong position. There is intense competition among players that are competing to gain shares. The market is likely to witness increased market consolidation due to the intensely competitive landscape. Also, vendors must develop high functionalities and continue upgrading their products to keep pace with the latest technological developments, failing which they might lose relevance in the market.

Presssure Washer Market : Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by output, power source, operation end-users, and geography. The 0−1500 PSI segment accounted for a market share of over 12% in 2019. A majority of battery-operated and electric corded pressure washers fall under the 0−1500 PSI category. They are highly portable, lightweight, and produce less noise. The segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing mainly owing to the increasing demand for battery-powered machines and the growing demand for electric pressure washers for domestic applications.

The 1500−3000 PSI segment accounts for the highest market share owing to the widespread application of these models in both residential and commercial sectors. This segment constitutes both electric and gas ones. They are used for heavy-duty residential cleaning purposes such as concrete, sidewalks, walls, and other hard surfaces.

Electric-powered equipment dominates the market as they are highly affordable and powerful machines that are used by several residential, industrial, and commercial end-users. They are more popular than gas and battery-powered ones. Europe was the largest market for electric models in 2019, followed by North America. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and convenience are increasing the adoption of electric-powered machines.

Gas-powered equipment are more powerful than electric ones. They are primarily used for heavy-duty cleaning purposes such as cleaning decks, siding, and other large areas. These machines can easily clean tough stains, paints, and dirt. While these machines are cordless, which increase their maneuverability and portability, they require high maintenance, which increases the overall machine expenditure. Another downside of the product is high noise emission, which is likely to hinder their growth.

In terms of revenue, hot-water pressure washers dominate the market and are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These machines are generally used in industrial and commercial cleaning applications. Hot-water machines are highly effective in removing oil and grease efficiently. Their demand is expected to grow as they reduce the use of detergents, thereby making them environment friendly. They are widely used in the food processing industry to kill harmful bacteria and maintain rigorous health and safety standards.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91074

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Pressure washers are multifunctional equipment with diverse usage in residential, commercial, and contract cleaning industries. They are used for cleaning garden tools, fence, lawn, and sidewalks accounts for the majority share of the market, followed by the vehicles cleaning segment. Owing to the high affordability, portability, and ease of use, these devices are being increasingly adopted in domestic cleaning activities. The demand for residential cleaning equipment is mainly growing due to the increasing number of households, an aging population, and a higher number of dual-income households.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the pressure washer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the pressure washer market provides the following insights:

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the pressure washer market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the pressure washer market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

LED Lighting Market

Display Controller Market

Smart Ticketing Market

Signaling Devices Market

Mozambique: Dishwashing Detergents Market

Morocco: Dishwashing Detergents Market

Mauritius: Dishwashing Detergents Market