Global Commercial Scrubbers And Sweepers Market | Industry, Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report 2020-2027

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. Introduction environmentally-sustainable cleaning products and services is one of the most significant emerging trends in the industrial cleaning industry, especially commercial scrubbers and sweepers products. The market is witnessing the implementation of “green cleaning,” which mainly refers to the usage of products and services that have a low impact on human health and the environment. Hence, the introduction of green cleaning technology is likely to influence cleaning equipment manufacturing as it reduces the usage of water and chemicals and lowers emissions and air pollution. Hence, the rise of sustainable cleaning services is expected to contribute to the growth of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market.

Key Vendors

• Nilfisk

• Tennant

• Alfred Karcher

• Hako Group

• Factory Cat

Insights by Vendors

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of vendors. Rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher, Hako, and Factory Cat. Nilfisk and Tennant are high-end professional cleaning product manufacturers. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technology and need to remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, power sources, and geography. Commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers are the most hygienic, superior, and multipurpose cleaning equipment available in the market. The scrubber segment is observing a high demand as scrubs remove dust, germs, oil, and grease from hard floors and offer highly efficient cleaning services. Europe is likely to generate the highest revenue in the commercial scrubber market during the forecast period. Commercial scrubbers are further categorized into walk-behind, ride-on, and stand-on scrubbers. While the walk-behind segment is expected to maintain its dominance, the ride-behind segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise of eco-friendly or green cleaning technology to reduce the risk of environmental pollution is driving growth. Smart cleaning technologies such as robotics and autonomous scrubbers are also trending in Europe.

Battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers account for the majority of the shares as they allow high maneuverability and require low maintenance. Another major factor propelling the demand for these cleaning machines is ease and convenience. Increased innovations in battery technology are likely to drive the demand for machines during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing need to reduce polluting emissions is driving scrubber manufacturers to opt for battery-powered equipment. Hence, manufacturers are adopting lithium-ion batteries owing to their high productivity, long runtime, zero maintenance, and less charging time. The demand for battery-powered equipment in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Contract cleaners constitute the largest segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The use of high-performance commercial and industrial cleaning equipment eliminates the threat and risk of contamination to a large extent. The growing trend of outsourcing the cleaning and maintenance of public spaces is driving growth.

The use of proper commercial cleaning equipment can enable manufacturing facilities to reduce environmental pollution. Manufacturing facilities and equipment are large, heavy, and often produce a lot of dust, debris, and waste materials that require regular cleaning. The increasing use of standards and controls in production processes to maintain a pollution-free environment has become mandatory, which is likely to increase the adoption of cleaning equipment, including scrubbers and sweepers.

The maintenance of hygiene and the reduction of cross-contamination and bacterial build-up are extremely important in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Hence, the use of industrial cleaning equipment in the F&B industry is critical. These high-performance machineries can maintain a hygienic environment where the food can be prepared, processed, packed, bottled, stored, and transported. This equipment can consistently clean to keep them free from dust and dirt. The cleaning equipment also uses fewer amounts of water and chemicals, thereby ensuring a healthy environment for processing or storing food.

The retail sector is highly competitive; hence, maintaining a clean store environment can provide market players with a competitive edge. The Clean and satisfying shopping experience will create a positive impression for customers and drive repeat business. Commercial scrubbers and sweepers will efficiently clean high-traffic areas, thereby reducing the labor cost. This professional equipment can provide efficient and effective cleaning in less time.

Stringent regulations to reduce cross-contamination and employee injury are driving the demand for professional cleaning equipment in North America. The growth in corporate profits has resulted in the increasing expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sale of commercial cleaning equipment. In Canada, the growth in demand for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers is mainly increased due to the rapid growth in construction activities and the expansion of businesses. Contract cleaners form the key potential end-users in the region. The growing demand for cleaning services in the region would further drive growth.

The study considers the present scenario of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

