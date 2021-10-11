Secure File Transfer Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

The secure file transfer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 10% during the period 2020–2025. The global market has majorly been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for secure file transfer solutions has increased with the increase in remote working. Organizations in sectors such as IT, healthcare, BFSI, education sectors have increased online-based business operations with employees working from home. Hence, the increase in remote working has increased the adoption of secure file transfer solutions, which help to prevent data leakages and information breaches. The adoption rate was high among education institutions during Q1 and Q2 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of schools and colleges. Moreover, the incorporation of new technologies such as big data and IoT is expected to drive application of secure file transfer solutions.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106080

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Accellion

• Axway

• Box

• Citrix

• Egnyte

• Globalscape

• Saison Information Systems (HULFT)

• IBM

• Ipswitch

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The increased focus to improve security, compliance, integration, and ease of use is increasing the demand for foolproof secure file transfer systems. Most vendors provide HIPPA, SOX, PCI DSS, and GDPR complaint solutions in the market. Vendors are aiming to enhance security of solutions due to the rise in cyber intrusions. The global secure file transfer market is highly competitive because of the presence of vendors such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Citrix. However, other pure-play and content management providers have also strengthened their presence in the market in the last few years.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the secure file transfer market during the forecast period:

• Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Collaboration Platforms

• Automation of File Sharing Solutions

• Digitalization of the Enterprises Business Environment

• COVID-19 Spikes Demand for Secure File Transfer Solutions

Global Secure File Transfer Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by deployment model, enterprises, end-user, geography. The hybrid deployment model market is expected to reach $1.26 billion by 2025. The increasing use of SaaS applications in the enterprise environment is likely to make hybrid solutions easily integrated and quickly deployable. The shift from on-premises service providers to hybrid services is a major driver, contributing to the growth of hybrid solutions. A high level of compliance and security is another key factor responsible for the growth of the segment.

The increase in data volumes is prompting small and medium enterprises (SME) to adopt secure file transfer protocols with added security and integration features. Secure file services are likely to continue their dominance due to the growth of SMEs operating in retail, logistics, entertainment, real estate, and IT sectors. SMEs are likely to grow higher than large enterprises because of the growth in IT driving business growth through integrated communication and collaboration platforms at reduced operational expenditure. Government regulations and data privacy laws are expected to play a vital role in the deployment of file-sharing services in SMEs during the forecast period.

Healthcare, BFSI, legal services, and retail, media, and entertainment end-users are likely to emerge as the major contributors to the market by 2025.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106080

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The increased operational expenditure and initiatives toward the green environment are aiding the growth of the secure file transfer market. The automation of secure file transfer solutions aids in improving efficiency and supporting HIPAA regulatory requirements. On average, around 40% of information leaked in the healthcare sector is via employee mishandling of information. Hence, these solutions are likely to prevent information leakages and breaches, which is expected to increase the demand in the healthcare sector.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Industry Sector

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the secure file transfer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What are the expected revenue growth and growth rate for the market during the forecast period?

2. What is the growth projection of the hybrid secure file transfer segment?

3. Who are the leading players in the secure file transfer market?

4. Which region is likely to lead the secure file transfer market by revenue?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the secure file transfer market share?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Cuba: Household Cleaning Products Market

Costa Rica: Household Cleaning Products Market

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

Yeast Infection Market

Vaccine Market

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

Medical Spa Industry Market

Dimethylformamide Market