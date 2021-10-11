Americas Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

The Americas data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 1.7% during the period 2019–2025. The Americas data center colocation market size will reach revenue of USD 12 billion by 2025. The market is dominated by the US, Canada, and Brazil, with the US contributing to around 83% of investments in 2019. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of colocation services in the region, including the increased demand for cloud-based services and enterprise migration from an on-premise data center to a colocation facility in Latin America. The cost of colocation is higher in the US than in other countries in the region. The data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of around 6%. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market and likely increase the revenue of colocation providers by over 20% in 2020.

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

• Ascenty

• China Telecom

• Digital Realty

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CoreSite Realty

• CyrusOne

• Equinix

• Flexential

• Quality Technology Services (QTS)

• NTT Communications

• Switch

• TierPoint

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

In the Americas, Digital Realty is the largest colocation provider with a revenue share of around 12%. In 2019, Digital Realty operated around 120 data center facilities. In North America, Digital Realty will continue to invest in millions of square feet throughout the forecast period, aiding in the strong growth of its revenue by over 10% YOY.

Americas Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

The Americas data center colocation market research report includes a detailed segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, service type, and geography. The adoption of 2N redundant UPS systems has been increasing among several data center facilities. Generators and cooling systems are deployed in N+1 redundant configuration. The procurement of renewable energy for data centers will reduce the demand for generator systems in the market. Most data centers will deploy over 1,000 kVA UPS systems and >2 MW generators, thereby driving the revenue growth of the Americas data center colocation market. Almost 95% of facilities will procure monitored, managed, and switched PDU solutions by 2025. The demand for generators and UPS systems constitutes significant revenue growth in the US market. With the rise in data center power outages and increased critical load, there is a high demand for redundancy in data centers.

A majority of facilities in the Americas are cooled through free cooling systems that facilitate over 4,000 hours per year. The deployment of tall racks of 45U – 52U is experiencing strong adoption in the market. Data center vendors in South-Eastern and Western US are adopting air- and water-cooled chillers with the economizer mode to facilitate partial cooling of the facility using outside air. The redundancy adopted is N+1 or N+N in the cooling segment across the US.

The North America market has a strong presence of general contractors and a strong sub-contractor base. The competition among general contractors will increase over the next few years. Expertise in developing data centers within a short period, i.e., less than one year, will be a key criterion for data center operators in selecting general contractors.

The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the increased demand for colocation services from organizations in developing countries, especially in Latin America. Several existing retail colocation service users are expected to opt for wholesale colocation capacities during the forecast period. As cloud-based service providers colocate wholesale spaces across the region, customers are likely to consider cloud-based solutions as their data will be stored locally or close to their country of operation. Overall, the retail colocation segment is expected to lose market share to the wholesale colocation segment.

The study considers the present scenario of the Americas data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

