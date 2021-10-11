Nordic Data Center Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018−2024. The availability of land to develop data centers is an active driver for the growth of the Nordic data center market. Hyperscale operators and colocation providers are establishing data centers in the Nordic region to the decrease the electricity cost. Hydro and wind powers are the major renewable energy sources in the Nordic region. Strong support from the local government and energy producers is a significant boost for the operators in the region. The operators are also procuring renewable energy.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91555

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Construction Contractors

• AECOM

• DPR Construction

• HDR Architecture

• MACE Group

• Mercury Engineering

• NCC

• Skanska

Key Vendor Analysis

The Nordic data center market is witnessing steady growth, with the high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has evolved over the years with multiple innovations focused on reducing power and water consumption and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.

Moreover, the Nordic data center market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories: electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Hyperscale data centers are likely to adopt lithium-ion batteries, natural gas generators, and intelligent PDUs during the forecast period. Infrastructure vendors are expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period, especially those products that help to reduce power wastage and improve efficiency.

Nordic Data Center Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography. The use of lithium-ion UPS systems will continue to grow among data center operators in the region as they help to reduce the OPEX through low maintenance cost. Vendors are continually coming up with innovative UPS solutions that increase efficiency and reduce cost. Large and mega datacenters in Nordic are likely to procure UPS systems of over 750 kVA, whereas small and medium facilities are installing UPS systems with less than 500 kVA capacity.The adoption of generators in the Nordic data center market is likely to decline during the forecast period as the popularity of carbon-neutral facilities is growing.

To facilitate free cooling in data centers, the use of direct/indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will continue to grow in the Nordic region. The Nordic data center market is likely to witness the adoption of Open 19 rack architecture and related IT infrastructure designs. It is expected that 42U and 48U racks will be major revenue contributors to the Nordic data center market.

The market for CRAC and CRAH units in the Nordic data center market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period as several data centers are installing direct evaporative coolers, which do not use CRAC or CRAH systems. The chiller market in the Nordic region is expected to be low due to the extensive use of free cooling systems. Further, the adoption of free cooling chillers with smart technology is growing as they enable operations based on outside temperatures and use limited water for cooling.

Although the Nordic region has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, the dependency on engineering firms that operate at the regional or global level is high in the market. The increase in the investment in hyperscale facilities in the Nordic region is likely to generate the demand for local engineering expertise. Further, the increase in greenfield facilities will generate high revenue for installation and commission service providers in the Nordic region.

Colocation data center and managed service providers in the Nordic region are expected to comply with regulations and certifications. Designing a facility with prescribed rules provides high reliability, scalability, and flexibility in data center operations along with efficiency and resilience. The importance of physical security systems, along with relevant securities, is growing among service providers in the Nordic region. In the future, the data center market is likely to witness the increased use of robot monitoring systems in the facility with sensors and video surveillance. The DCIM market is expected to grow in the Nordic region due to the growing power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. The adoption of intelligent security solutions will continue to grow in Norway, with organizations planning to build facilities with EMP physical security protection.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91555

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The Nordic data center market by Tier I and Tier II is expected to decline during the forecast period. However, Tier III facilities are likely to grow during the forecast period in the Nordic region. Denmark and Norway have five and six facilities, respectively, which are certified by the Uptime Institute. Many operators are expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. Nordic countries are witnessing increased hyperscale investments from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the Nordic data center market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights Include

The report provides the following insights into the Nordic data center market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

1. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Nordic data center market.

2. The report provides the latest analysis of Nordic data center market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

3. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Nordic data center market.

4. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Tunisia: Household Cleaning Products Market

Togo: Household Cleaning Products Market

Tanzania: Household Cleaning Products Market

Sudan: Household Cleaning Products Market

South Africa: Household Cleaning Products Market

Sierra Leone: Household Cleaning Products Market

Seychelles: Household Cleaning Products Market