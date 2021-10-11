Global Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth and Report 2020-2027

The global data center cooling market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2018–2024. The increased data center construction in developing countries such as Latin America, MEA and Southeast Asia (except Singapore), India, China & Hong Kong, and South Korea is likely to boost to the data center cooling market during the forecast period. Besides, the increased investment by hyperscale companies and rise in adoption of innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions are likely to contribute in fetching huge profits for the vendors.

Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

• Airedale Air Conditioning

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Key Vendor Analysis

The data center cooling market comprises of both global and local providers. There are several cooling infrastructure providers in the market offerings complete range of solutions as well as specific products. Further, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has pushed to vendors to introduce innovative and effective solutions for datacentres. Innovations across infrastructure have led to the development of new products that have increased the efficiency of data center operations by 90% and reduce cooling OPEX up to 50%. In terms of revenue, leading vendors are expected to generate more revenue.

Data Center Cooling Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by cooling infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, and geography. The global data center cooling market growth for the air-based cooling technique primarily depends on the construction of data centers (traditional, brick-and-mortar facility, or modular data center), type of system adopted, redundancy of the system adopted, cost, and growth of rack power density. Tier III facilities are increasingly focussing on adopting 2N redundant CRAC and CRAH units to enable high availability service offerings in the global market. Further, data center colocation operators are investing a huge amount to develop facilities that are involved in the adoption of efficient cooling systems and incorporate flexible design. The increasing use of AI and IoT systems will continue to increase the IT load, which will, in turn, lead to higher revenue generation in the global data center cooling market during the forecast period.

Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based cooling solutions. The data center operators in the US, Europe, Nordic, Canada, and Japan are gaining traction among Free cooling. However, the use of chilled water systems is still highly prevalent in the market, especially in data centers that use water-based cooling. In addition, innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement is expected to transform the data center cooling market size during the forecast period. The market is also witnessing an increased adoption of evaporative coolers that facilitate partial cooling with indoor CRAC units, which is likely to propel the data center market share.

The deployment of hyperscale and mega facilities is driving the adoption of 2N CRAC or CRAH units in the global market, whereas other data centers are expected to go for N+N redundant systems. Besides, adoption of these CRAH & CRAC systems are also expected to witness a hike in the data centers that use DX or chilled-water cooling solutions, thus significantly benefiting the data center cooling manufacturers.

The data centers that require highly efficient cooling with less dependency on the outside environment to cool the facility are the largest consumers of chillers. An enhanced focus on reducing electricity consumption by data centers and improving efficiency through reduced PUEs and carbon emission is driving the market for economizers and evaporative coolers. The market is witnessing high adoption of direct-liquid cooling solutions and liquid immersion solutions by the data centers with the rack power density of over 30Kw, which is likely to drive the data center cooling market.

The adoption of efficient chilled-water systems that save up to 30% in water consumption will boost the market for water-based cooling techniques. Further, the proliferated relocation of data centers to coastal regions, ocean water will be a major viable source for cooling during the forecast period. In addition, Microsoft’s under ocean data center experiment will be a key to the existence of water as a cool solution and expected to drive the data center cooling market during the forecast period.

Direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are highly adopted by the data center operators to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks up to 200 kW (for increased efficiency). China, the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are some of the leading markets for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions. Further, multiple OEM partnerships is also likely to contribute to accelerated market growth.

The report considers the present scenario of the global data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the data center cooling market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global data center cooling market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global data center cooling market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global data center cooling market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

