Global Data Center Power Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Price, Trends and Forecast 2027

The global data center power market is estimated to reach $16 billion by 2024. The increasing efficiency in power infrastructure is contributing to the growth of global data center power market. The high adoption of modular infrastructure will transform the global power generator market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91532

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Power Market

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

Key Vendor Analysis

The data center power market has become competitive due to the increased interest shown by data center operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of the facility will increase the competition among vendors.

Further, the increased partnership between power infrastructure providers, service operators, and principal contractors will help to generate more revenues during the forecast period. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Caterpillar, Cummins, and Vertiv are the leading power infrastructure players. Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the generator market. The emergence of Nickle Zinc battery and continuous innovations toward improving the modularity of solutions will continue to grow the competition. In addition, the use of DC power systems in the data center is likely to witness significant growth among hyperscale data centers creating competition among vendors in the market.

Data Center Power Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

Reducing prices of lithium-ion batteries will contribute toward adoption of UPS systems among facility operators. Although the application of VRLA-based systems is widespread in the market, the exponential adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems is likely to increase during the forecast period. Further, colocation and modular facility operators are expected to increase their investment, including UPS systems with 2N redundant capacities.

The development of large and mega facilities will fuel the demand for generators, which will contribute to the growth of data center power market. Further, the adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is growing. These systems have both battery and flywheel UPS topology and a diesel generator to provide backup during power outages. Asian countries are among the major revenue generators for DRUPS systems. However, with the growing concerns over carbon emissions, the use of diesel generators is expected to decline, thereby providing growth opportunities for other generators such as natural gas generators.

As vendors are continually innovating their UPS systems to improve efficiency, these systems are helping service providers to reduce OPEX and overcome the space constraint in the rack space. Also, the increased adoption of <= 500 kVA UPS systems in small- and medium-sized facilities is a key factor for the growth of the segment. The installation of <= 500 kVA UPS is further expected to be high among prefabricated service operators.

The >2 MW generator systems segment dominated the global generator market. The increased deployment of >2 MW generator systems in mega and large facilities by hyperscale service operators is a major factor for their high revenue share. Data center regions, which subject to frequent power outages, are likely to adopt multiple redundant generator systems during the forecast period. The adoption of DRUPS is gaining traction in several countries due to their cost-effectiveness.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91532

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The growing demand for redundant components to support mission-critical applications in Tier III facilities is likely to boost the power and cooling infrastructure during the forecast period. Many Tier III facilities are built with a flexible design, supporting the installation of tier IV redundant infrastructure. Although a majority of facilities across the globe fall under the Tier III category. The increase in the rack power density and critical data center applications is to drive many service operators to move to the Tier IV category during the forecast period. The incorporation of flexible designs is expected to configure up to 2N+1 redundancy.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Generators

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the global data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the data center power market.

Key market insights include

The report provides the following insights into the data center power market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

1. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the data center power market.

2. The report provides the latest analysis of data center power market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

3. It offers a complete overview of data center power market segments and the regional outlook of the global market.

4. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Cameroon: Household Cleaning Products Market

Burundi: Household Cleaning Products Market

Burkina Faso: Household Cleaning Products Market

Botswana: Household Cleaning Products Market

Benin: Household Cleaning Products Market

Angola: Household Cleaning Products Market

Algeria: Household Cleaning Products Market