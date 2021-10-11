US Data Center Construction Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The US data center construction market is projected to generate revenues of around $12 billion by 2024. The increased demand for closed-based services, the increased investment from colocation providers, the rise in edge data center computing, favorable tax incentives, and the growth of automation and artificial intelligence in data centers are a few major drivers in the US data center construction market. The procurement of renewable energy sources and the implementation of Energy Star certified products is driving the US data center construction market. The market is likely to witness many brownfield constructions, especially in the North-Eastern US. The increasing vigilance of the infrastructure is driving vendors toward end-to-end facility automation, which is expected to affect the US data center construction market significantly. The US data center construction market is witnessing high investment from colocation and cloud hosting service and hyperscale data center operators.

Key Vendor Analysis

The US data center construction market is continuing to grow in terms of greenfield, brownfield, and modular data center construction. The market is witnessing the increased growth of data centers across the US, with the high adoption of efficient and modular data center infrastructure solutions. The market has a strong presence of vendors in all three categories – electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction.

US Data Center Construction Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by infrastructure, general construction, facility size, tier standards, and geography. The US data center construction market by electrical infrastructure comprises UPS (uninterrupted power supply) systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, rack PDUs, other electrical infrastructure. The UPS system segment dominated the market size in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.3% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of lithium-ion and Nickel-Zinc UPS systems is expected to boost the data center UPS market in the US.

The market is also witnessing the growth in generators powered by fuel cells to reduce carbon emission. The growing interest in green data centers to reduce the efficiency of data centers is driving the demand for intelligent racks PDUs in the market. Vendors are offering PDUs in a variety of colors for identification purposes.

The mechanical construction segment in the data center construction market is categorized into cooling systems, racks, and others. The cooling system segment accounted for the largest market, share in 2018. The extensive use of indirect evaporative coolers, air or water-side economizers, and free cooling chillers is driving the market.

The US data center construction market by general construction is classified into building development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, and DCIM. The growing number of brownfield, Greenfield, and modular facilities projects with the installation of on-site renewable power sources such as wind and solar energy is likely to continue in the market over the next few years. Further, infrastructure vendors are increasingly partnering with major contractors to increase the revenue share.

Air-based and liquid-based cooling technique are the two major cooling systems available in the US data center construction market. Free cooling solutions are gaining more popularity than liquid-based cooling solutions. However, the use of chilled water systems is still highly prevalent in the market, particularly in the Northern US.

CRAC & CRAH units work in conjunction with other cooling units such as chillers, cooling towers, dry coolers, and condensers. There is a growing demand for both CRACs and CRAHs units in the data center to increase efficiency and productivity in the IT infrastructure. The South Eastern and the Mid-Western US are majorly adopting CRAH units. The construction of mega and hyperscale facilities is a driving factor for the increased adoption of both CRAC and CRAH units with 2N redundant configuration.

The hyperscale segment dominated the US data center construction market in 2018 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The South Eastern US and the Western US witnessed the highest investment from investors in the hyperscale data center facilities.

The Tier III standard segment accounted for the highest market size in 2018, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The need for tier III certification from the Uptime Institute to attract customers and increase the occupancy rate will boost the growth of this segment in the US market.

The study considers the present scenario of the US data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the US data center construction market. It also profiles and examines leading vendors and other prominent vendors operating in the US data center construction market.

Key market insights include:

The report provides the following insights into the US data center construction market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

1. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US data center construction market.

2. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

3. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for US data center construction market.

4. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

