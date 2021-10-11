Fantasy Sports Market 2020: Industry Report, Trends, Share and Forecast till 2027

The fantasy sports market size is expected to reach more than $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than11% during 2018–2024. Increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships with diverse stakeholders, growing advertising and marketing spend, and rising interest of millennial are the major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports market.

Key Vendors

• CBS Corp.

• DraftKings

• ESPN

• FanDuel

• Yahoo

• Ballr

• BalleBaazi

Key Vendor Analysis

The global fantasy sports market is currently undergoing several transformations from being consolidated to fragmented. Vendors catering the market have a vast range of opportunities to capitalize upon. They are also focusing to maintain certain basic fan requirements such as security, transparency, fantasy insights, interactive user interface, and technological leverages. Further, vendors are looking forward to expanding in new regions and countries, depending upon demand growth and trying to utilize maximum digital fan-centric content creation to capitalize upon the exponentially growing market.

Fantasy Sports Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by sports, gender, and geography. The worldwide popularity of football is a major reason for the highest share of the fantasy football segment. The segment captured around half of the fantasy sports market in 2018. The extensive fan engagement is another a major factor that is driving the fantasy football market segment. Strategic partnerships and the launch of supporting products across fantasy platforms have raised the standards of fantasy basketball in major playing countries.

As men have historically been receptive to sports and outdoor games, the male segment accounts for the highest share in the fantasy sports market by gender. However, over the last few years, the female population in fantasy sport has witnessed a reasonable surge. The growing number of women-centric sports events and the increasing awareness about games among womenfolk are the factors boosting market growth of female sports segment.

This research report on the fantasy sports market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by sports (football, soccer, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, cricket, and other fantasy sports), gender (male and female), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

The study considers the present scenario of the fantasy sports market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and forecast and growth prospects.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

