Global Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Headphones Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones market is expected to reach over $9 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 14% during 2018–2024. The growing awareness toward hearing disorders, the transition to hearable in the connected environment, the increasing number of smartphone users and tech-savvy consumers, and the adoption of new audio technology are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive the ANC headphones market.

Key Vendors

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser• Apple

• Asus

• Audio-Technica

Key Vendor Analysis

The increasing penetration of smartphones and connected mobile phones is driving the demand for active noise cancelling headphones worldwide. Vendors are incorporating several smart and intelligent features in their products, which is affecting the global sale of ANC headphones. There is a high demand for entry-level smart products in developing countries, which is currently fulfilled by local manufacturers. There is also significant demand for specialized, high-end, better sound quality active noise cancelling headphones, which is met by global brands such as Bose, Sony, Beats, JBL, AKG, and Sennheiser. The introduction of true wireless models is also a major trend witnessed in the ANC headphones market.

ANC Headphones Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by product types, price range, distribution channel, and geography. The ability of over-ear headphones to reduce the external noise, which helps to increase sound experience, is a major growth driver for the segment.Over-ear headphones are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to advancements in their manufacturing process and audio technology. In-ear active noise cancelling headphones, on the other hand, are likely to witness traction during the forecast period. A major reason for the high market penetration of these headphones is their cost-efficiency. Further, the increased adoption of in-ear headphones by sports and music enthusiasts is another factor for the high application of in-ear headphones.

As premium-range vendors are integrating hi-tech functionalities such as augmented hearing and speech amplification in their headphones, the market for these headphones is limited. The adoption of the latest innovations and technological advancements is driving the segment. Vendors operating in the medium segment offer tap/touch controls and earbuds, which can be used to activate voice assistants such as Siri and Google. The market for low-range ANC headphones is witnessing a gradual decline and stagnation. However, the increased adoption of low-range headphones in developing countries is expected to drive the revenue of the segment.

The traditional retail segment has faced strong competition from the online segment due to the growing internet penetration. Conventional speaker manufacturers and other electronic device vendors in the market are likely to increase the visibility of their devices in-store shelves across the world. The online segment of the market is witnessing high traction from the US and other European countries, particularly Germany and the UK. The retail segment accounted for the highest market revenue to the global ANC headphones market in 2018.

The study considers the present scenario of the active noise cancelling headphones market and its dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the ANC headphones market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the ANC headphones market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the ANC headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the ANC headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the ANC headphones market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the ANC headphones market.

