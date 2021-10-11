UK Data Center Market 2020, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2027

The UK Data Center Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018−2024. Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne are the prominent investors/vendors in the UK data center market. The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth. Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country. Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the UK datacenter investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o London

o Other Cities

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Table of Content

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in the UK

3. Investment Opportunities in the UK

• Market Overview

• Investment – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

• Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

• Market Overview

• Area – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

• Market Overview

• Power Capacity – Market Size & Forecast 2018−2024

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

